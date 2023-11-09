Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 5

3. The Exchange: After The Firm John Grisham Doubleday

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. Let Us Descend Jesmyn Ward Scribner

6. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

7. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

8. Roman Stories Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (Transl.) Knopf

9. Holly Stephen King Scribner

10. Absolution Alice McDermott Farrar, Straus and Giroux

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

Advertisement

2. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

3. The Woman in Me Britney Spears Gallery Books

4. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Big Heart Little Stove: Bringing Home Meals & Moments from The Lost Kitchen Erin French Celadon Books

6. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

7. Romney: A Reckoning McKay Coppins Scribner

8. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

9. Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond Henry Winkler Celadon Books

10. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

5. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor Mariner Books

Advertisement

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Vintage

9. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

10. Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) Vintage

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

5. The Best American Essays 2023 Vivian Gornick, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner Books

6. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

8. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2023 Carl Zimmer, Jaime Green (Eds.) Mariner Books

9. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

10. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

Advertisement

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.