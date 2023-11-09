Third annual Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry awarded; Consequence Forum celebrates 15th anniversary; new exhibit celebrates the art of Seymour Chwast

“I will undress myself and show you … my belly, how hair has covered my navel,/ the spot where my mother fed me before birth./ The same spot, they say, the angel of death/ will pierce to take away my soul.” So writes Palestinian poet, librarian, and scholar Mosab Abu Toha, who has just won the third annual Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry for his debut collection “Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear” (City Lights), which also won an American Book Award and a Palestine Book Award. The Walcott Prize, awarded by the local Arrowsmith Press, in conjunction with Boston Playwrights’ Theatre and the Walcott Festival of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, honors a book in English or English translation written by a living poet writing in any language who is not a US citizen with a $2,000 prize. Abu Toha, born in Gaza, founded the Edward Said Library, the first English-language library in Gaza, and spent 2019-2020 at Harvard as a visiting poet in the Department of Comparative Literature. Canisia Lubrin, who selected Abu Toha for the prize, describes the book as “a supertonic glossary of sorrows so extreme it bends the brace of language into fortifying, never-naïve, elegy.” In the book’s title poem, he writes: “The drone’s buzzing sound,/ the roar of an F-16,/ the screams of bombs falling on houses/ on fields, and on bodies,/ of rockets flying away —/ rid my small ear canal of them all.”

Consequence Forum celebrates 15th anniversary

George Kovach was awarded a Purple Heart for his service as a combat infantryman in Vietnam. He returned home, raised a family, had a career in real estate, and battled crippling symptoms of PTSD, in part by focusing on writing, earning his MFA in creative writing at UMass. Kovach launched Consequence Forum, a literary journal focused on “the culture and consequences of war” in poetry, prose, and visual art. This week, the Consequence Forum will celebrate its 15th anniversary and Volume 15.2 of the journal with readings of fiction, nonfiction, translation, and poetry from contributors, including Wellesley College professor Larry Rosenwald, who will discuss “What Is War Poetry”; former Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros Georges will introduce Matthew Krajniak, the executive editor of Consequence. Their mission feels particularly relevant right now: “We provide the public with works and voices from around the world to promote a clearer and more nuanced understanding of what’s at stake in choosing to wage war or engage in conflict.” The free event takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Civic Pavilion at Boston City Hall Plaza.

New exhibit celebrates the art of Seymour Chwast

Seymour Chwast is known as a graphic designer, a cofounder of Push Pin Studios where he designed fonts, book jackets, and posters, redefining visual culture; and as he did so, he also made more than 40 picture books, and continues to do so, now age 92. The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art presents a new exhibition focusing on Chwast’s picture book work, the first of its kind to be held. “Kid in a Candy Store: The Picture Book Art of Seymour Chwast” opens on Nov. 18 and runs through mid-April. Chwast bucked against the 32-page picture book standard: “Keeping Daddy Awake on the Way Home from the Beach” folds out to a six-foot long panorama; “Tall City, Wide Country” is read both vertically and horizontally; and “The Alphabet Parade” takes an accordion book form. The exhibition includes more than 30 original drawings from 9 books, as well as some rare first editions. Chief curator Ellen Keiter writes that “fans of Chwast’s graphic work will find that he approaches children’s books with the same humor, bold colors, and love for typography found in his commercial art.” The playful Chwast says that if graphic design hadn’t worked out, he would’ve opened a candy store instead.

Coming out

“Tone” by Sofia Samatar and Kate Zambreno (Columbia University)

“The New Naturals” by Gabriel Bump (Algonquin)

“Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games” edited by Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon (Graywolf)

Pick of the week

Traci Hays-Bryant at Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, N.H., recommends “The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory” by Adam Domby (University of Virginia): “An excellent work of Civil War memory scholarship, the book is a deconstruction of the lies regarding the legacy of the Civil War and the Confederate monuments erected since. Using UNC’s Silent Sam statue as a case study, Domby presents a compelling argument for white supremacy being the motivating factor for the installment of many Confederate monuments in the United States, making this work of scholarship a deeply necessary and relevant title in current national conversations.”