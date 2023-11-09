From Batman to ‘Boy Meets World,’ New England set the stage for Will Friedle

“Everything started for me back there,” Friedle told the Globe in a phone interview last week, noting how he would sometimes audition in New York City until moving to California to work on “Boy Meets World” just “a month shy” of his 17th birthday.

The Hartford native, who has family in Plymouth and spent many weekends at their summer home in Manomet, got his start in Connecticut’s local theater scene. In 1986, at age 10, he scored a role in “A Doll House” at the Hartford Stage, getting the chance to work with acting veterans like Mary McDonnell, David Strathairn, and Gerry Bamman.

Before he took his talents to Los Angeles and Gotham City, “Boy Meets World” star Will Friedle cut his teeth acting around New England.

Fast forward to today and Friedle is set to make a triumphant return to the New England area, this time as part of the “Pod Meets World” podcast’s tour, which stops at Boston’s Shubert Theatre Friday night. While the actor will be joined by cohosts and “Boy Meets World” costars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong, fans shouldn’t expect the show to be a simple live recording, as the stars have a few fun surprises planned.

From left: Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trio returns to Boston as part of their "Pod Meets World" tour. Greg Doherty/Getty

“It’s completely different than the podcast,” Friedle said, pointing out the popular costume contests held at each live show. “A lot of audience involvement and a lot of fun, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Capitalizing on the growing zeal over all things ‘90s, “Pod Meets World” has exploded in popularity since launching last summer. The podcast, which celebrated 20 million downloads in August, features Friedle, Fishel, Strong, and occasional special guests as they rewatch and discuss each episode of “Boy Meets World.”

Friedle believes the surge in ‘90s-era nostalgia is due to fans, many now in their 30s, growing up and looking to recapture the feelings of safety and security they had as kids.

“When the world gets a little scary, which it can be at times, you go back to the time in your life that made you feel safe,” Friedle said. “You go back to the music you listened to, you go back to the TV shows you watched, you go back to the cartoons you watched.

“I think right now that’s just lining up with the ‘90s,” he added.

Another reason for the the podcast’s popularity is the candid discussions between Friedle and his cohosts. Their hope was to create a show that would feature “exactly the same conversations” they were already having around the dinner table, except with mics, headphones, and millions of listeners.

“We didn’t want to change anything,” Friedle said. “We didn’t want to obfuscate. We didn’t want to sugarcoat.”

On the podcast, Friedle and company don’t hold back, diving head first into the good, the bad, and the sometimes awkward moments from their time on “Boy Meets World.” One of the “cringey” memories the podcast dissected was Friedle’s first onscreen kiss, which happened to be with Kerri Russell during the first season of the ABC sitcom.

Although their discussion of the awkward kissing scene earned headlines, for Friedle, the episode meant a lot to him for a different reason. The actor revealed that it was also his first time acting opposite William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on the show, setting the stage for a long and memorable relationship between the actors and their onscreen characters.

“I had gone to the producers and I said ‘I want to work with Bill,’” Friedle said. “They very graciously accommodated me and they wrote this episode where he and I got to have scenes together, and it just clicked.

“The first kiss wasn’t nearly as important to me as being able to work with William Daniels,” he added.

Kevin Conroy attends Florida Supercon on July 13, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Conroy, who starred in "Batman Beyond" opposide Will Friedle, died of cancer in 2022. Michele Eve Sandberg/Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP

Friedle admitted that his first onscreen kiss was far from his scariest moment as an actor. That would come later in the decade when taking on the mantle of the Dark Knight in the hit animated series “Batman Beyond,” Friedle’s first ever voice over role.

The show’s creators tapped Friedle for the futuristic take on the Caped Crusader, which centered on a younger Batman named Terry McGinnis guided by an elderly Bruce Wayne, voiced by the legendary Kevin Conroy, who previously voiced the character in “Batman: The Animated Series.” Conroy died of cancer in 2022, which “devastated” Friedle, as they became close while working on the series.

“Everybody in the voice over community who ever plays Batman again, no matter what version, will always be playing for second,” Friedle said. “Kevin is Batman. Kevin will always be Batman. The rest of us were just lucky enough to see him do it.”

As for the legacy Friedle hopes to leave, the actor admitted he could care less about awards and accolades. When it’s all said and done, he just wants to be remembered as an entertainer who put smiles on people’s faces.

“I never wanted to win an Academy Award. I never wanted to win an Emmy. I was never that guy,” said Friedle. “I just want to entertain people. I want people to walk away with a smile on their face. I want people to laugh. I hope I’ve been able to achieve that.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.