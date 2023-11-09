Programs that boost Black-led businesses could face legal backlash

“I’m super, super proud to be a member of a group like this,” said Randall. “We want to create more representation of exceptional people of color.”

Randall’s company Maglev Aero has raised about $10 million to develop the motor, which uses electromagnets rather than mechanical bearings. And now he’s getting another boost, from a fellowship created to aid Black entrepreneurs that is named after Lewis Latimer, a largely forgotten Black inventor who worked closely with Thomas Edison.

In a cluttered lab in Boston’s Seaport district, Ian Randall is building a new way to power aircraft: a quiet, durable, and friction-free electric motor that could someday drive fleets of short-range air taxis.

There’s just one problem: The Latimer Fellowship is one of a number of efforts to help entrepreneurs of color that have come under fire from conservative legal activists after the US Supreme struck down affirmative action. They contend the fellowship could violate federal civil rights law because it’s only open to Black innovators.

“Substitute white in the place of Black,” said Scott Shepard, director of the Free Enterprise Project at the National Center for Public Policy Research, “and tell me if you think it’s legal or illegal.”

The US Supreme Court ruling in June against Harvard College that held the use of racial preferences in college admissions violated the Constitution’s Equal Protection clause could threaten race-specific programs created by corporations and philanthropists to give a boost to Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

For example, another Boston technology entrepreneur, Kingsley Ezeani, launched a startup called CashEx, which is building an online system to provide banking services to Africans and African immigrants to the US. In October, Ezeani received a $100,000 investment from the Black Founder Accelerator program run by insurance company Northwestern Mutual.

Like the Latimer Fellowship, this program specifically benefits Black-owned tech startups. And as with the Latimer program, Shepard believes that it too is against the law.

Ezeani declined to comment.

Similar race-specific programs have come under fire. In October, a federal appeals court in Atlanta issued a temporary injunction against Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based venture fund that provides $20,000 grants to Black female entrepreneurs. The injunction was sought by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, the conservative organization that successfully sued to halt Harvard’s use of racial preferences in admissions.

One month earlier, the American Alliance sued two prominent law firms, Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster, to shut down fellowship programs aimed at boosting the careers of Black first-year law students. These cases never came to trial; both law firms announced that they would modify the programs to make them race-neutral.

And, on Oct. 30, the conservative group filed yet another lawsuit attacking a race-specific fellowship program, this time at the law firm Winston & Strawn.

Edward Blum, founder of the American Alliance for Equal Rights, said the Latimer and Northwestern Mutual programs could be subject to similar challenges. The programs, he said, are illegal under the federal Civil Rights Act of 1866, which forbids racial discrimination in the making and enforcing of contracts.

Jonathan Cropper, a founder of the Latimer Fellowships, said such programs are being singled out by conservative opponents of racial equity. “It’s incredibly sad that we even have to have that conversation,” he said.

Cropper is the former head of global real estate, aviation and marine partnerships for Aston Martin Lagonda, perhaps best known as the maker of James Bond’s car. Today, Cropper runs Futurlogic Advanced Concepts, a corporate design and branding agency. He’s acted as a consultant to Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Cropper said he was inspired to launch the Latimer Fellowship after a series of events in 2020: the killing of George Floyd, the COVID pandemic, and the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, whose portrayal of the superhero movie Black Panther made him a role model for many.

“I was so upset as a Black man in the innovation space,” said Cropper. “I just felt we were under attack from multiple levels ... I just said, you know what? We have to do something.”

Cropper sits on the steering committee of the Edison Awards, which honors high achievers in marketing, design, and innovation. He suggested to Edison’s executive director, Frank Bonafilia, a new fellowship program for Black inventors to be named in honor of Lewis Latimer.

Cropper also approached Carmichael Roberts, an Edison Achievement Awards honoree and a co-lead at Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment firm launched by Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates. “I didn’t even know who Lewis Latimer was,” said Roberts, who holds a doctorate in organic chemistry from Duke University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

But Roberts came to see Latimer’s story as an opportunity. “How do we go find Black and brown people who fit that mold,” he said, “who are aspiring to be Lewis Latimer?”

The answer was a fellowship, funded by Breakthrough, that provides one year of advanced training and mentoring to a handful of elite Black innovators, such as Maglev Aero’s Randall.

Northwestern Mutual had much the same in mind for its Black Founder Accelerator program, which it founded in 2021. The company said in a statement that the program “was created to advance bold, sustainable change that accelerates Northwestern Mutual’s commitment to fight racism, prejudice and social injustice.”

A spokesperson for Northwestern Mutual said a startup must have one Black founder to be eligible, but could also have cofounders or key leaders of another race. White, Asian, and Hispanic founders have participated in the program, the spokesperson said.

So far no one has mounted a legal challenge to the Latimer Fellowship or Northwestern Mutual accelerator program.

“Could someone bring such a suit?” said Dan Morenoff, executive director of American Civil Rights Project, another conservative group. “Absolutely yes. This is a target-rich environment.”

The success of such lawsuits, however, are far from guaranteed, said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director for the liberal group Lawyers for Civil Rights. In September, a federal court in Washington state threw out a lawsuit challenging race-sensitive hiring and contracting practices at the coffee company Starbucks. The judge bluntly declared, “This complaint has no business being before this court.”

Sellstrom said organizations faced with such lawsuits shouldn’t just give up. “They are trying to extend the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Harvard case far beyond its limits,” Sellstrom said. “You’re not going to win the case unless you fight it.”

Still, Roberts said, he’s prepared to make changes to preserve the Latimer Fellowships.

“If it gets challenged, we’ll deal with it,” Roberts said. “This is a program that is built to do good. If someone sees there are some elements of the program that need to be changed for it to exist, I’d rather see it exist than to be canceled.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.