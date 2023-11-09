Waltham company adds to its storage capacity

Waltham-based fuel distributor Global Partners has signed a $306 million cash deal to buy 25 fuel storage terminals from Motiva Enterprises, a deal that would nearly double Global’s storage capacity. The terminals that Global plans to buy are located primarily in the Southeast and in Texas, with minimal overlap with Global’s existing 24-terminal network in the Northeast, North Dakota, and Oregon. The deal with Motiva would significantly strengthen Global’s footprint along the Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico, with critical connections to docks and fuel pipelines. When the deal closes, Global’s total storage capacity will increase by 85 percent to 18 million barrels. Motiva has agreed to continue using the terminals for its own distribution purposes, providing Global with a guaranteed revenue stream for 25 years. The deal with Motiva follows another expansion in Texas, announced in the spring, in which Global teamed up with Exxon Mobil Corp. to buy more than 60 retail locations in that state. About 125 Motiva employees will join Global as a result of the latest transaction. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

HEALTH CARE

Advertisement

Workers ratify new contract with Kaiser Permanente

Tens of thousands of health care workers have ratified a new four-year contract with industry giant Kaiser Permanente following a strike over wages and staffing levels, the parties announced Thursday. Of the 85,000 members in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, 98.5 percent voted in recent weeks to ratify the contract, the coalition said in a press release. It runs retroactively from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2027. The deal includes setting minimum hourly wages at $25 in California, where most of Kaiser’s facilities are located, and $23 in other states. Workers will also see a 21 percent wage increase over four years. The agreement also includes protective terms around subcontracting and outsourcing, as well as initiatives to invest in the current workforce and address the staffing crisis. The workers’ last contract was negotiated in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

LABOR

Hotel workers and hotels in Las Vegas agree on new contract

MGM Resorts International, the largest employer on the Las Vegas Strip, has joined rival Caesars Entertainment in reaching a tentative deal with the Las Vegas hotel workers union to narrowly avert a sweeping strike. Taken together, the pending agreements cover more than 30,000 hospitality union workers who had threatened to walk out in the pre-dawn hours Friday if negotiations failed. The workers include the housekeepers and utility porters who work behind the scenes to keep the Strip’s mega-resorts humming, and the bartenders and cocktail servers who provide the customer service that has helped make Las Vegas famous. Terms of the new five-year contracts haven’t yet been released, but the Culinary Workers Union said the agreements provide significant pay raises and safety improvements. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates creep down a bit

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell for the second week in a row, positive news for prospective homebuyers after rates touched a 22-year high just last month. The latest decline brought the average rate on a 30-year mortgage down to 7.5 percent from 7.76 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.08 percent. As mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already out of reach for many Americans. They also discourage homeowners who locked in far lower rates two years ago, when they were around 3 percent from selling. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

SoftBank badly hurt by WeWork investment

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. racked up a huge loss in the July-September quarter as its technology investments, most notably office-sharing company WeWork, went sour. Tokyo-based SoftBank loss totaled 931 billion yen ($6.2 billion) in the last quarter, a reversal from the 3 trillion yen profit it posted in the same period a year earlier. SoftBank has a sprawling investment portfolio and tends to have erratic financial results that fluctuate with market trends. That has been highlighted by the troubles at WeWork, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week amid turmoil in the US commercial real estate market after the pandemic sent vacancies soaring in major cities like New York and San Francisco. SoftBank holds a nearly 80 percent stake in WeWork. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony’s profit down as a result of actors’ strike

Sony’s profit slipped 29 percent from a year earlier in July-September, as damage from a strike in the movie sector offset gains from a favorable exchange rate, the Japanese electronics and entertainment company said Thursday. Tokyo-based Sony Corp.’s quarterly profit totaled 200 billion yen ($1.3 billion), down from 282 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 11 percent to 2.7 trillion yen ($18 billion), with gains in video games, image sensor and music operations, and weakness in its financial and entertainment technology services. The prolonged strike by actors and screenwriters took a toll on Sony’s movie business. A deal was reached late Wednesday, ending the longest strike ever for film and television actors. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

GROCERY DELIVERY

Amazon to expand delivery service, open more supermarkets

Earlier this year, Amazon began testing a grocery delivery service for people who don’t subscribe to its Prime loyalty program. Now the e-commerce giant is rolling out the service to the rest of the United States as it prepares to open more supermarkets next year. The expansion, announced Thursday, is part of a grocery reboot reported by Bloomberg in August. Shoppers will be eligible for the offering anywhere the company operates its Amazon Fresh service. Non-Prime members will be charged $4.95 to $13.95 for delivery, while members now pay $6.95 to $9.95, with free deliveries over $100. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Court ruling limits impact of EU rules

Google, Meta Platforms Inc., and TikTok won a ruling at the European Union’s top court that limits the scope for EU nations to pepper them with their own local rules. The trio have been fighting an Austrian law that went into effect in 2021, forcing communications platforms to vet illegal online content on their platforms, or risk fines of as much as €10 million ($10.7 million). They argued the law can’t apply to them, given their EU headquarters are in Ireland, a magnet for some of the world’s biggest tech firms. Countries in the 27-nation bloc “may not subject a communication platform provider established in another member state to general and abstract obligations,” the EU’s Court of Justice said in a statement on Thursday’s ruling. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

WEIGHT LOSS

Restaurants revamp in wake of appetite-curbing drugs

Restaurant bosses serving everything from Mediterranean fare to steak and burgers see fresh opportunities even if more diners start taking appetite-suppressing drugs, no matter how little those customers eat. Chains like Cava and Chipotle are leaning into healthier offerings and “wholesome” meals in a bet that some customers will recalibrate their lifestyles when taking Ozempic and the just-approved Zepbound. Some studies have shown that people are more likely to crave options such as fruits and vegetables rather than junk food when taking the drugs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS