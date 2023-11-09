Fire and ice and older travelers: Here’s how to see Iceland at any age

Some moms like baubles and brunch; this one loved the splendid oddities offered up by Mother Nature. If a guidebook promised a spouting horn or a blowing hole, she was there. She planned her travels around eclipses, meteor showers, and other awe-inspiring natural occurrences. Sadly, she passed away before she could experience one major item on her must-see list: The aurora borealis. At her bedside was a calendar with pictures of the northern lights in Iceland, with dates circled for ideal viewing, plans for a trip she’d never take.

“Get out of bed, silly sausages! There’s a meteor shower going on!” This story is dedicated to the lady who uttered those words to her kids and grandkids.

In her honor, we designed a trip in the way Mary-O would’ve done it, as a lively elder with an appreciation for nature’s glories, but no longer an avid hiker, skier, and Roller Blade queen (she gave up those activities in her 70s.) So — a gentle journey. But a fabulous tour nonetheless, with spectacular sights and a taste of luxury. Because she liked the finer things, too. Here’s how we did it.

The five-star Reykjavik EDITION Hotel has a lava stone totem sculpture in the lobby, and — sometimes — views of the northern lights toward the water. Diane Bair

Choose the right base

Life is too short for boring hotels. A striking lava stone totem rises in the lobby of the new Reykjavik EDITION Hotel (www.editionhotels.com/reykjavik; from $460), the city’s first five-star property. On the practical side, the 253-room hotel offers enticing elements for senior travelers, including accessible elevators, mobility-accessible guest rooms, and ground-floor dining. Located in the city’s Old Harbor area, the hotel faces the Atlantic to the north — the best place within Reykjavik to (possibly) see the northern lights. The staff will call your room if the lights make an appearance, so you won’t miss the show — even better, the rooftop bar has indoor and outdoor seating for watching Mother Nature’s light show while sipping a cocktail.

The hotel’s signature restaurant, Tides, is notable for creative takes on local seafood. Plenty of other dining choices are a quick stroll away. (Keen to try hakarl, a.k.a. fermented shark, the local delicacy? Head to Café Loki.) Laugavegur Street, a good shopping stretch, is nearby, too. Best of all, Harpa Bus Stop #5, where numerous tours depart, is right outside the door.

No fermented shark, but the seafood at Tides is fresh and inventive; how do they find so many tasty things to do with plain ole cod? Diane Bair

Take the tour

No matter your age, Iceland’s Golden Circle tours are ideal for first-timers. You’ll get the lay of the Land of Fire and Ice (the word “Reykjavik” means “smoky bay”) and learn about how this volcanic landscape was shaped, and continues to evolve. What a great destination for nature lovers! You’ve got the aurora borealis, plus mountains, volcano fields, glaciers, and waterfalls, and there’s this: the collusion of the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates. Think big, craggy ruts in the earth.

In the spirit of see-it-all Mary-O, we opted for a six-hour Golden Circle tour, run by Reykjavik Excursions by Icelandia (www.icelandia.com). Featuring Iceland’s major attractions, the Geysir geothermal area, Gullfoss waterfall, and Thingvellir National Park, these tours are known for their good narration, livening up the long bus ride. Guide Eric Lluent, author of a book about Iceland, shared information about Iceland’s landscape, and life in the shadow of Hekla, an active volcano. During the 2021 eruption, gushes of lava reached 500 meters high, he noted. During our visit, we experienced several small earthquakes, “and we are expecting more,” he said, evidence of Mother Nature’s rumblings.

Seeing the sites — especially the geyser eruptions — is thrilling, and there was surprisingly little walking required, just short distances. Footpaths are fairly flat, and one can even get a good look at Gullfoss Falls without hiking the stairs (the stair route offers a closer-up view.)

The Geysir geothermal area is one of the must-sees along Iceland’s Golden Circle. Diane Bair

But if walking presents a challenge, no worries. There’s a tour for that. Iceland Unlimited (https://icelandunlimited.is) specializes in customized, inclusive tours — including northern lights viewing — for travelers with mobility issues. These are ideal for folks who are unable to walk long distances, or travelers who rely on walkers, crutches, and so on. These adaptive tours ensure that “every traveler is able to experience the essence of this otherworldly destination,” says Iceland Unlimited managing director Lisa Zacchia.

Of course, not every older traveler has issues getting around. Some 80-year-olds have the stamina of two 40-somethings, scampering up mountain summits, leaving the kids in the dust. If you’re up for, say, a glacier hike with crampons, go for it — Sólheimajökull glacier is waiting for you.

You can take the stairs to get up close to Gullfoss Falls, but that’s not necessary. There’s great viewing from a platform above. Diane Bair

Lights, camera, action

“You cannot be certain of seeing the northern lights,” said our guide, Stefán Svavarsson, on our Northern Lights Tour with Reykjavik Excursions by Icelandia. You need four things, he said: Darkness, clear skies, activity from the sun (that creates this phenomenon), and patience and perseverance. Actually, that’s five things. The official northern lights season runs from Sept. 1 until April 15. At that time of year, the days are darkest and shortest, meaning peak viewing time. They say Iceland’s aurora is strongest around the time of the equinoxes, when the sun is directly above the equator and day and night are about the same length. As mentioned, you can luck out and see the green streaks of light in the sky in the city, but you up your chances on a trip that heads into the countryside, away from the bright lights of Reykjavik.

Svavarsson drove us out to a small lake to “hunt” the aurora, and was encyclopedic in his knowledge and passion for it. We parked about four steps from this deserted locale and focused our eyes skyward. Those gray streaks that look like wispy clouds in the sky? Put your phone on the camera setting, and you’ll see what they really are: green swishes of aurora activity.

One looked exactly like the Amazon smiley logo, but maybe that was jetlag talking. “Unlike the photos you often see, the aurora appears like a pale green fog in the sky,” Svavarsson said. “Other colors are quite rare to the naked eye.”

And if you don’t see much of anything on your northern lights tour, they’ll take you out on another night for free. We could’ve, but nah. Walking back to the hotel, a passerby with a camera gave us a nudge. “Look up!” she said. Yep, a swath of pale green. Was it too late to toast the aurora at the hotel bar?

Bathers in the Sky Lagoon outside of Reykjavik. Jen Rose Smith/For The Washington Post

A proper soaking

Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon (www.bluelagoon.com), a geothermically-heated man-made spa, attracts about one million visitors annually. If you’d rather skip the crowds (and the 31-mile trip to Blue Lagoon), consider the newer, smaller Sky Lagoon (www.skylagoon.com). Just four miles from Reykjavik, the lagoon comprises a series of artificial stone grottoes overlooking the Atlantic. The naturally heated water (100 to 104 degrees) isn’t blue, but it feels amazing. There’s a bar area, and the option to add on a seven-step ritual with a sauna, steam room, and so on. Sky Lagoon facilities are wheelchair-accessible, and they offer a private accessible changing room, and lifts for entering the lagoon and other areas. For actual spa treatments, check out The Spa at the Reykjavik EDITION, where you can get a Viking shake (a beverage, not a spa treatment) with your mud mask and hammam.

The northern lights in the sky over Iceland. Rene Rossignaud

Speaking of flights

Iceland has seen a spike of tourists in the past dozen years or so. Thanks to nonstop air service, you can get there from Boston in a mere five hours. Icelandair (www.icelandair.com) offers Boston-Reykjavik nonstop flights, along with packages that bundle popular attractions. And if you’re totally obsessed with the northern lights (we see you, nature geeks!), you can make it a two-fer: fly to Norway to see the cosmic display, and add a one- to seven-day stopover in Iceland (at no additional airfare) on Icelandair.

We did it, Mary-O! Northern lights and the photos to prove it. If we said we also sampled fermented shark, we’d be lying.

For more information, visit www.visiticeland.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com