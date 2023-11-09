Shawarma King in Brookline has shut down after more than 30 years

“Thank for allowing us to serve you for the last 34 years,” the message says. “We really appreciate you.”

According to the restaurant’s voice mail greeting, the establishment closed on Oct. 28.

Shawarma King, a popular restaurant in Brookline that served Middle Eastern food for decades, has closed its doors.

Located in Coolidge Corner, Shawarma King was a family-owned business that was started by two brothers from Lebanon who specialized in “traditional dinners and recipes,” according to an archived version of the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant served a variety of Middle Eastern fare, including falafel, baba ghanouj, hummus, and (of course) beef, lamb, and chicken shawarma.

Advertisement

“New customers are always pleased and amazed with the delicious food,” the website stated. “The food, of course, is traditional homemade Middle Eastern Gourmet food, and the meat is only Halal Meat. Some often asked the question: ‘What is a Shawarma?’ Well, Shawarma is marinated, extra lean, low fat, shaved chicken, beef, or lamb cooked on a skewer.”

Shawarma King was located at 1383 Beacon St. in Coolidge Corner.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.