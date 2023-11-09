MBTA plans to eliminate slow zones by incrementally shutting down stretches of subway for repairs

Speed restrictions now cover more than 20 percent of the T’s subway system , forcing trains to go as slow as 3 miles per hour over defects, some that have been left unrepaired by the T for more than a year. By shutting down portions of the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines for several days each through 2024, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the agency is aiming to bring trains to full speed again throughout the entire system.

The MBTA is planning to incrementally shut down large stretches of the subway for repairs in the next 14 months to eliminate the slow zones that have become a mind-numbing hallmark of Greater Boston commutes, T officials said Thursday.

Advertisement

“People will start to feel a much more consistent, smoother, reliable trip, giving people time back in their day,” Eng said at a meeting of the MBTA board’s safety subcommittee. “What we are proposing today and what we’re going to deliver on is a new way of doing business.”

The new plan builds on the success of the T’s 16-day shutdown of the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the entire Mattapan Trolley line last month, which eliminated all slow zones — more than two dozen in total — and made trips much faster.

And the new plan marks a promise kept by Eng, who vowed on his first day as head of the agency in April to provide the public with a schedule for when the T would make repairs to eliminate each speed restriction.

It also signals a fundamental shift in the T’s approach to its infrastructure problems. The T has long opted to slow down trains over faulty areas instead of making much needed repairs on time. Even as the Federal Transit Administration admonished the T for failing to properly maintain its tracks last year, the agency repeatedly declined to provide information about its slow zones, keeping the extent of the problem from the public. Only in February did the agency begin to publish data about its slow zones.

Advertisement

The upcoming shutdowns will include segments of all four subway lines, starting with the Green Line, which the T plans to shut down between North Station and Kenmore Station from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5 and between Riverside and Kenmore stations from Dec. 11 to Dec. 20.

Eng said the plan will involve “short-term pain for long-term wins.” The T said alternative travel options for riders during the shutdowns are still being finalized and may include accessible shuttle bus service and increased service on other modes.

“We’re maximizing these outages to minimize the impact moving forward for the public,” Eng said. “We know how diversions can impact people’s lives. But we also know if we give enough advanced notice, people can find ways around them.”

If the T can continue to repair its tracks with apparent success, it will be a welcome change, especially for Orange Line riders who endured a month-long shutdown of the entire subway line last summer and only to see it result in slower trains.

Making matters worse for riders, wait times for trains and buses remain higher than before the pandemic as the agency has repeatedly slashed service over the last two years. T ridership still remains well below pre-pandemic levels. On the subway, average weekday ridership in September was about 50% of what it was in September 2019.

Advertisement

Since Eng took over the agency, he has promised to restore service and get rid of slow zones, but the T has struggled to eliminate slow zones more quickly than it adds new ones. Dysfunction in the T’s Maintenance of Way department, which oversees track safety, has complicated efforts, reports released by the agency in September found, along with a series of troubling incidents this year in which trains came dangerously close to hitting track workers.

The failures at the Maintenance of Way department, which oversees track safety, resulted in a huge spike in slow zones on the T’s subway system in March when the agency’s leadership realized it had not been documenting the defects correctly.

Maintenance of Way workers responsible for checking subway infrastructure for defects either didn’t understand their responsibilities or didn’t fulfill them and, as a result, missed defects on vast swaths of the subway, reports by an outside expert hired by the T and the agency’s safety department showed. Many workers in charge of inspecting the system’s tracks don’t have enough experience or training, the expert said.

Those same workers have been increasingly put in harms way, the FTA has said. In March and April, T trains came dangerously close to hitting workers in five separate incidents and one worker was seriously injured in a separate incident, drawing increased scrutiny from federal regulators. Then, in September, at least three more near miss incidents prompted the FTA to restrict how the T can inspect and repair its tracks during service hours.

Advertisement









Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.