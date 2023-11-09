3-alarm fire in Cambridge displaces residents

At around 3:35 p.m., firefighters responded to 35 Gore St., a three-floor decker, for reports of a fire, Goulston said.

No injuries were reported, said Robert Goulston, a spokesperson for the police department.

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire in Cambridge that left multiple residents displaced Thursday evening, the city’s police department said.

He couldn’t confirm the exact number of residents displaced or if they were being assisted by the Red Cross.

Residents safely evacuated the building on their own, Goulston said. A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus was called for residents to temporarily take shelter from the rain, he said.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 5 p.m., Goulston said. He couldn’t confirm where in the building the fire had started.

Cambridge fire and police responded to the scene.

The Cambridge Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

