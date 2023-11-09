Andover teachers union votes to go on strike Friday

Andover schools were set to open on Friday, unlike other districts across the state that will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. Schools in Andover will now be closed on Friday and for the duration of the strike, Spruce said.

Members of the Andover Education Association voted to authorize the strike on Thursday, according to a statement from Tracey Spruce, chair of the Andover School Committee.

Educators in Andover will go on strike on Friday morning in hopes of securing a new contract from the town’s school committee.

The school committee will provide students with boxed breakfasts and lunches to be picked up at Bancroft Elementary School. Breakfast can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and lunch between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Athletics and theater rehearsals will continue, Spruce said. Non-public school students who use district transportation for school will be picked up and dropped off as usual.

A union official could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.

The union plans to picket Friday at 8:30 a.m. at each of the district’s 10 public schools and will continue at noon on the town common, said Kerry Costello, the immediate past union president.

Educators plan to rally each day until their requests are met by the school committee.

The strike is the second time since 2020 that Andover educators have engaged in a labor action. As the district prepared to reopen for a hybrid school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the union advised its members not to enter school buildings, citing unsafe working conditions, the Globe reported.

A state labor board later ruled the union had participated in an illegal strike.

Teachers union strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. But that has not stopped unions in a number of school districts to go on strike in the last year, including Brookline, Haverhill, Malden, and Woburn.

On Thursday evening, the Malden Education Association issued a statement on behalf of 23 teachers unions backing Andover’s planned strike.

The unions collectively “say educators deserve a fair contract and competitive pay instead of being told to do more for less.”

The Andover Education Association is looking for a living wage for instructional assistants, competitive teacher wages to “attract and retain the best educators,” and paid parental leave, among other requests, according to the Malden Education Association statement.

On behalf of the school committee, Spruce said that it does not condone the education association’s actions and filed a petition with the Department of Labor Relations to stop the strike.

“We are incredibly disappointed in this decision by the AEA to take this illegal action that unfairly disrupts the education of our students,” Spruce said in a statement

“The school committee bargaining teams have negotiated in good faith to reach contracts that are fair to all educators and staff and we urge the union bargaining team to immediately come back to the negotiating table and work with us in good faith to reach agreement,” Spruce said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.