Jodi Picoult on writing, research, and her latest project

On Wednesday, she was the keynote speaker for an annual celebration of the humanities, hosted by the New Hampshire Humanities as the nonprofit celebrates its 50th year.

A national bestselling author who has become a vocal advocate against book banning, Picoult told the Globe she’s used to the stage because she works with a children’s theater troupe in the Upper Valley when she’s not writing.

Picoult moved to New Hampshire with her husband, Timothy W. van Leer, when she was pregnant with their second child and now lives in Hanover. All of her children are now grown, and Picoult, 57, has one grandson and another on the way.

We spoke about her writing process, why she’s been called a “psychic” for writing about the very issues people are most worried about, and her advice to other aspiring writers.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What is a typical day in the writing life like for you?

Picoult: The truth is that at this point, it’s easy because I don’t have kids at home. I have this husband who takes care of real life for me while I’m working.

But I usually get up in the morning and I either swim or hike and then come back to my desk and it’s usually around 9 a.m. at the time I get back, and I write until about 4 p.m. And then I go downstairs to make dinner. It is not exciting. But it’s funny. Because it’s a job. It just happens to be a job I like to do, but it’s still business hours. And I don’t tend to work on weekends unless I am really close to finishing a book and then that’s like I just need to get that out of me and finish it.

But that’s a writing day. A research day is really different. I might be on Zoom. I might be in a different state or a different country looking something up or shadowing someone or getting to experience something that my characters are going to experience.

What’s the balance for you between research and writing? Do you find it varies based on the project?

It totally depends on the project. Some are very research heavy, and then the writing is just that (she snaps her fingers). And then others, it’s very light research, but the writing is very intensive.

Is there part of the process you prefer?

I love to research. I always get asked, “Do you need a research team? Can I help you?” I’m like, no that’s the best part because you get to live someone else’s life for a little while. I’ve had just incredible research experiences.

Do you do a lot of structuring ahead of time? Do you sort of know the shape of the novel before you start writing?

I always know the end of a book before I write it, but mostly because my books usually have a twist. And I think if I don’t leave a paper trail for you, then it’s just a sucker punch. I have to do my work.

I am definitely a planner. And there are times that I’ve written outlines that are 68 single spaced pages before I write the book.

How do you find story ideas?

I don’t feel like I find the ideas. I feel like they really sort of land in my lap and it’s usually the things that I am worrying about in some capacity. Maybe as an American, maybe as a woman, maybe as a mom. It’s something that usually I keep thinking about and it’s waking me up.

It’s something that my mind keeps on snagging on like a splinter. And if I keep thinking about it often enough, it’s usually a really good idea for a book. And I think I get accused of being psychic a lot because I seem to be writing about things that are in the zeitgeist, but I don’t think I’m psychic. I think I just worry about seeing things everyone else does.

What are you working on now?

The book that I have coming out in 2024 is about gender discrimination in writing and theater, and how not much has changed in 400 years. And in it, I will use actual an actual historical figure and details to prove to you that Shakespeare probably didn’t write his plays, but a woman did.

I’m sure there’s an attachment with everything you work on. But are there any pet projects or books that are especially important to you?

The book that I always say is my favorite is “Small, Great Things.” And that’s really a look at racism in this country. I feel like I learned so much about myself, a lot of it not flattering, when I was doing the research for that book. I think I became just a different person because of the act of writing it. I like to think that that book has inspired a lot of people who don’t see themselves having privilege to understand that they do and that the world they move through is very different than other people.

What advice do you have for a young writer or aspiring novelist?

The world is really different from when I started out writing. There are a lot more options for publishing. There are people who do independent publishing or self publishing, and then there’s traditional publishing, which is my route. There are caveats and there are advantages to each one and you really should figure out what works for you.

But the one thing that I think is most important is to not just say “Oh, I’ve always wanted to write a book,” but to sit down and do it. Everyone has a book in them. Very few people get the book out of them. I think if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will ever take a chance on you. Why should they? So you have to sort of build a thick skin before you enter this business.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.