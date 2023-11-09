Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Nov. 10-17

Time to get Rough & Rowdy, Rhody. Bobby D pulls into PVD Nov. 10 on his “Rough & Rowdy Ways” tour. Do not miss your chance to see this 81-year-old Nobel Prize winner. Because Bob Dylan. From $66.50. Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Details here.

Hello, darkness, my old friend… Yup, the sun sets in the daytime now because, well, we just keep voluntarily doing this to ourselves. Classic humans. I come bearing light: stars, star clusters, a sparkling mansion, and 2,000 pounds of molten iron.

MORE STARGAZING

Take advantage of the longer nights. On Nov. 10, head to the Frosty Drew Observatory and Science Center’s Sky Theatre for telescopes and free stargazing and astronomy. They’ll “showcase the Rings of Saturn, the cratered lunar surface, the Galilean Moons of Jupiter, the polar ice caps of Mars, the phases of Venus, massive stars, speckled star clusters, vast nebulae, distant galaxies, and the best views of the Milky Way in Rhode Island.” 61-62 Park Lane, Charlestown, R.I. Tickets are free but required. Details here.

NEWPORT RESTAURANT WEEK

Advertisement

Newport’s Restaurant Week is on, now through Nov. 12, and here the array of delish dishes, specials, and deals from local restaurants are the stars of the show. For example, Newport Vineyards offers a $30 three-course autumn-y meal: you might start with house-made pumpkin pork sausage with apple-squash mostarda and grilled bread, then dig into bacon pumpkin pizza with gruyere. For dessert? New England Fall Forest Cake — chocolate butternut brownie, chai Chantilly cream, and spiked poached apples. See menus and participating restaurants here.

MARVEL ON ICE

It’s Marvel Super Hero Weekend with the Providence Bruins Nov. 10 and 12. Expect costumes, characters, “special game theme” and more. I need to see Baby Groot and Rocket out there on the ice. At the AMP. Nov. 10 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Springfield; Nov. 12 at 3:05 p.m. vs. Hartford. Tickets from $20. 1 La Salle Square, Providence. Details here and here.

Advertisement

CHEERS TO BEERS

Westerly’s Grey Sail Brewing turns the big 1-2 on Nov. 10, and they’re celebrating with a free-admission party. Expect food, live music, free swag bag for the first 25 tap room customers, prizes and an anniversary Triple IPA release. 63 Canal St., noon to 8 p.m. Details here.

IRON POUR & SIMS AVE FEST

Welp, this sounds amazing. The Steel Yard’s 18 Annual Iron Pour & Sims Ave Festival is set for Nov. 11 as they “melt over 2,000 pounds of luminous iron in our custom-built tilt furnace.” A trained crew will “activate larger-than-life sculptures with fire and molten metal.” Plus food, drinks and artisan vendors, glass-blowing and blacksmithing demonstrations. Free. 27 Sims Ave. Details here.

ARTLAB

PVD isn’t called the Creative Capital for nothing: WaterFire launches “ArtLab@WaterFire” a free creative lab workshop series for all ages on weekends at the WaterFire Arts Center. Workshops will be taught by local artists. On Nov. 12, you might try your hand at ornament-making and linocut printmaking (10 a.m. to noon.) Later, try jewelry making 2-4 p.m. I love this idea. Let’s get hands on, Rhody. 475 Valley St. Space limited. RSVP and details here and here.

JAKE BLOUNT

Jake Blount, PVD’s own 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize and two-time winner of the Appalachian String Band Music Festival plays a home-state show Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. in Warren.

Advertisement

An Afrofuturist, traditional folk scholar and specialist in the early folk music of Black Americans, Blount is a queer Black fiddler and banjo player whose bread and butter are traditional tunes. The 20-something’s debut solo album, “Spider Tales” (2020), landed on NPR’s and The New Yorker’s Best Albums of that year lists. The gorgeous video for “Once There Was No Sun” landed in Rolling Stone. And as an LGBTQ activist, he was on the founding board of Bluegrass Pride.

I interviewed Blount last year on his Smithsonian Folkways album, “The New Faith” (Must-listen: “The Man Was Burning.”) He told me he moved to Providence from DC in 2020 for our vibe:

“Often when you play trad/acoustic folk music, you wind up playing for an audience of older white people. What I found unique about Rhode Island, a crowd would always show up who had no idea what was going to happen…people who were like: ‘Hey, an interesting thing is happening, I’m gonna go to this weird house show.’” Love it. At Imago Gallery, 36 Market St., Warren, RI. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. $18. Details here.

FREE DEAD TUNES

Deadheads, if you missed the free Playing Dead show at Fearless Fish’s Oystermania last week, take solace: we have another free Dead-cover concert with Violin River show at Askew on Nov. 12 from 1-4 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.

Advertisement

AFTERNOON AT THE OPERA

Opera + bubbly + mansion. Put on the ritz in Bristol as Linden Place hosts mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Kinder pianist Adam Welch and “surprise guests” Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. The concert will feature operatic arias, the Rosenkavalier Trio, and Broadway duets. Seating limited. $45, includes a glass of Prosecco. Reservations required. 500 Hope St. Details here.

MARC COHN

Keep your eyes out for a Silver Thunderbird, because your True Companion Marc Cohn is not Walking in Memphis — he’s heading to East Greenwich. The Grammy winner brings his hits to the Greenwich Odeum Nov 16. And now I have “Ghost Train” stuck in my head. From $57. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St. Details here.

NEWPORT’S THAMESGIVING

Newport’s ThamesGiving aims to bring that ol’ holiday hustle and bustle to the brick-and-mortar shops of downtown Newport on Nov. 16 and 30. Shop, dine and see Thames decked for the holidays as some 80 participating shops, hotels, restaurants and public spaces offer specials, with extended hours. Meanwhile, you might take part in a “Copper Pumpkin Passport scavenger hunt” that covers 80 locations. Find them and you’ll be entered into a raffle. For a full list of participating spots and deals, see here.

GALLERY NIGHT

All aboard! Gallery Night is part of what makes PVD the Creative Capital. Where else can you hop aboard a trolley to soak up art? Hop on Nov. 16 to see galleries, museums, and other creative hot spots. There are also free walking tours, or go it on your own. #GalleryNightProvidence. Details here.

Advertisement

RHODE READS

I’m a lifelong book lover and want to spread the Ocean State literary love. Rhody is so packed with authors and stories, I’ve started a little subsection of this column, Rhode Reads. If you’re a local author or a bookstore hosting a local signing, hit me up and you just might get featured. In this week’s Rhody Reading News…

Rhody Reader Box Returns: Ink Fish Books in Warren is doing another Vanessa Lillie Rhody Reader box. Similar to what they did with the Providence thriller writer’s first two books, the ‘23 Rhody Reader Box features Lillie’s new thriller “Blood Sisters,” locally made products by Juniper Hill Apothecary and Freya Soapworks, and Indigenous made artwork by Cherokee Copper, Kayla Miller, Gehdi Lynn Wilson and Trisha Johnson. A portion of the proceeds to support the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter. $74.99 plus tax. You can also get a basket with all three books for $110 plus tax. Details here.

MUSIC FROM UKRAINE

They must love Rhody as much as we love them, because Ukraine’s DakhaBrakha is back. The folk quartet from Kyiv played Providence last year, after making Rolling Stone’s list of “The Best Things We Saw at Newport Folk Festival 2022.” The group returns to play Westerly’s United Theatre Nov. 17. According to their website, the group sits at the crossroads of Ukrainian folklore and theater, with music “plumbing the depths of contemporary roots and rhythms, inspiring cultural and artistic liberation.” Learn more here. See their Tiny Desk Concert for a sense. Nov. 17, 8 p.m. 5 Canal St., Westerly. $35. Show details here.

SPARKLING MANSION

It’s Go Time: Newport’s 4th Annual Sparkling Lights at The Breakers opens Nov. 17 for the season. According to billing, it includes a “50-foot long, 26-foot-tall light display on the back lawn in the outline of a train from the Vanderbilts’ New York Central and Hudson River Railroad.” Warm up by fire-pits with treats, s’mores, drinks and adult beverages for purchase. Tours at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Gates close at 6:30 p.m.; house and grounds close at 8 p.m. Adults $40, youth $10. 44 Ochre Point Ave. Details here.

ONGOING SEASONAL FUN

I rounded up more autumn fun around New England for you here, but for Rhode Islanders in particular, try these:

It’s s’mores season, baby. Blithewold Mansion Gardens & Arboretum provides the fire pits, chairs, s’mores kits and mansion garden views — just grab your crew and come ready to get deliciously messy. Weekends through Nov. 19. 1-2 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. $55 for up to six people. 101 Ferry Road, Bristol. Details here.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk’s Apple Cider Bar is open weekends through Nov. 19. Sit out in the crisp open air to sip mulled cider crafted from Rose Hill Heirloom apples to refuel after your Cliff Walk. 117 Memorial Boulevard, Newport. Details here.

It’s still pumpkin-picking and apple-picking (and cider donut) time, and Rhody’s orchards are ripe with all three. Pick a peck, a pumpkin or grab donuts for the road — with our guide here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.