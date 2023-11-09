Hundreds of Brockton High School students spending class time in cafeteria due to substitute teacher shortage

The dire substitute shortage is just the latest crisis in a district that has been rocked with turmoil in recent months, including the shocking revelation of a $14 million shortfall in the budget just days before the school year started, and the unexpected announcement the superintendent immediately was taking medical leave. A third party investigation and audit of the district’s finances is ongoing.

Hundreds of students at Brockton High School are spending at least part of their day in the cafeteria with little to no supervision, instead of in a classroom receiving instruction, due to teacher absences and a severe shortage of substitute teachers in the district that has persisted since the pandemic.

In recent weeks, approximately 20 to 25 teachers at the high school have been absent every day, either due to illness or other personal or medical reasons, James Cobbs, the district’s acting superintendent, told the School Committee at a recent meeting.

But with only four permanent substitute teachers, one for each building, more than a dozen classes are daily left uncovered, district spokesperson Jess Silva-Hodges told the Globe in an interview. Students whose teachers are absent and don’t have a substitute are told to do school work for the class period in the cafeteria, where a single staff member supervises hundreds, possibly more than 1,000, of impacted students per day.

Cobbs told the School Committee that based on his calculations, nearly 1,200 students at Brockton High School are spending part of their day that should be instructional time sitting in the cafeteria. Simultaneously, teachers and administrators have also seen an uptick of disciplinary, behavioral, and attendance issues with some students, adding to the chaos in the school environment. There are nearly 3,700 total students enrolled at Brockton High School, and the average class size for core subjects is 30 to 32 students.

“This is why we have the problem of students wandering the building and not in classrooms, because we don’t have a classroom for them to be in, and we don’t have literally an adult to put in the classroom in front of them,” Cobbs said.

School Committee member Tony Rodrigues said teachers have the right to use their sick time, as laid out in the union contract, but the district urgently needs to address the issue.

“It gets to a point where enough is enough,” Rodrigues said to the committee, saying he recently received a call from a Brockton High School student who said she didn’t have a teacher for an entire school day. “She basically came to school just to sit in the cafeteria in study hall for the whole day.”

Rodrigues said he recently visited the high school and saw more than 100 students just sitting in the cafeteria during class time, monitored by a single staff member.

Silva-Hodges told the Globe the district is perpetually hiring for per diem substitute teachers, and also seeks to hire long-term substitutes for teachers who need to take an extended leave of absence, but in the meantime is relying on existing teachers to deal with the shortage.

“Effective yesterday, teachers at BHS started to voluntarily cover classes during their prep periods and are being paid for their coverage...it’s one of the ways that our dedicated staff is stepping up to support their students in a really important way,” Silva-Hodges said.

The district is also considering giving teachers at other schools in the district the opportunity to fill in for a class at the high school that doesn’t have a substitute.

“Everything’s on the table. We’re trying really hard to figure out how to better serve our kids given the current situation,” said Silva-Hodges.

Jose Duarte, the acting principal at Brockton High School, also told committee members he’s already had an all-staff meeting to address attendance and accountability, and he’s optimistic teacher attendance rates will improve. However, he is prepared to begin having individual conversations with teachers who have particularly high rates of absences.

“We all get sick, we all have personal obligations, but there’s patterns and trends,” Duarte said.

Both he and Cobbs noted they’re only having attendance issues with a fraction of their staff, and some have legitimate medical reasons for missing work.

“We have a great cadre of teachers here that come here, they’re dedicated, committed to the students, and they do what they’re supposed to, they come to work every day,” said Cobbs. “It’s not everybody in one basket.”

But the substitute shortage complicates existing teacher vacancies.

Brockton High School currently has nine unfilled teacher positions for core instructional areas, Silva-Hodges said. However, according to the district’s hiring website, the number of vacancies the district is trying to fill at the high school is closer to 25 when including positions like the principal, associate principal, special needs teachers, and automotive technology instructors, among others.

The district cut 42 staff positions at Brockton High School in the spring due to budget deficits, though several of the positions were ultimately reinstated, according to Silva-Hodges.

Hiring teachers two months into the school year, though, can be especially challenging, since most teachers accept their positions well before the school year starts. Silva-Hodges said the district’s human resources department is reaching out to retirees and those who have left the district who might have an interest in coming back.

“It’s certainly not for lack of effort,” said Silva-Hodges. “We have some irons in the fire and we’re really, really hopeful that that issue will be addressed very soon, because that’s what our kids and our staff at the high school in particular deserve.”

