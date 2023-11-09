Affidavit details how investigators discovered brothel ring that catered to wealthy in Boston area and Virginia

Men seeking to purchase sex through the network had to go through a lengthy process, involving background checks and references, according to the affidavit. To begin the process, customers would contact one of two sites, which falsely claimed to be advertising nude models for photography that did not involve sex for cash, the court papers allege.

According to a stunning 67-page affidavit filed in US District Court in Boston, the network has operated brothels since at least July 2020 at locales including Cambridge, Watertown, and the DC suburbs of northern Virginia.

Federal authorities on Wednesday announced the arrests of three people for allegedly running a high-end brothel ring in Massachusetts and Virginia that served a rarefied clientele including pols, titans of industry, lawyers, scientists, and government contractors with security clearances.

Charged are Han A. Lee, 41, also known as Hana Lee, whom officials described as the alleged ringleader and who currently lives in Cambridge, and two alleged accomplices, Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, and James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif.

Here are some highlights from the extensive affidavit.

How the feds broke up the alleged ring - The filing said that last spring, law enforcement was tipped off to the ring by a confidential source who indicated that a woman she referred to as her “sister” was planning to open “a shop” in New Jersey.

“Investigators understood ‘shop’ to mean brothel or commercial sex business and ‘sister’ to not mean a relative but instead a business associate involved in the commercial sex industry,” the filing said.

The source told investigators her “sister” was in contact with a woman named “Hana,” who gave the source’s “sister” the name of a California man, allegedly identified as James Lee, who helps brothel owners lease apartments for the sex trade.

In August, under the supervision of investigators, the source placed a secretly recorded call to James Lee, purportedly to discuss opening a brothel in Connecticut, with James Lee signing the lease. The conversation was in Korean, and the source later told investigators that James Lee indicated that he would receive $1,000 per month, in exchange for using his identity to rent the apartment.

That monthly payment, the source told investigators, would come “on top of the rent and utilities which must be paid,” the affidavit said.

Cover stories - The filing said James Lee told the confidential source that if a property manager ever called him to enter or inspect the property, he would tell the manager that the woman inside the unit is “my niece, she’s a student, you can just knock and go in.”

On one such occasion on the morning of Aug. 31, the affidavit said, the property manager for one of the Virginia apartments contacted James Lee to inform him about a leak in the unit and the need for an inspection.

The property manager knocked on the unit about 20 minutes later and a woman who identified herself as “Jisoo” opened the door and led the property manager to a leaky utility closet. The manager conducted an inspection and video taped the leak before placing a second call to James Lee.

“During that call, the property manager asked JAMES about who was residing in the unit to which JAMES stated it was his daughter,” the affidavit said. “When the property manager asked JAMES his daughter’s name, JAMES was unable to provide an answer.”

Meanwhile the ring’s website for Virginia clients was advertising that Jisoo was available for services on Sept. 2 at the Virginia location.

“Therefore, I believe that the Asian female was the woman advertised as ‘Jisoo’ on the Virginia Brothel website,” the affidavit said.

Interviews with customers in Massachusetts - The filing said investigators have interviewed about 20 customers of the ring, and that there could be hundreds more that have yet to be identified.

“As detailed below, the customers or sex buyers described within this affidavit are not named,” the filing said. “I do not do this for purposes of maintaining their anonymity, but instead do so because our investigation into their involvement in prostitution is active and ongoing.”

The filing detailed interviews that investigators, who surveilled the various brothel locations, conducted with customers immediately after they left units in Massachusetts. Authorities interviewed two customers on the evening of Jan. 27 at one alleged brothel location at 90 Fawcett St. in Cambridge.

One customer admitted that he “booked [via text] with the Boston Brothel Phone a two-hour appointment for $640, which he paid in cash,” the affidavit said.

The second customer said he had used the service once a week over the prior two years.

And a third customer whom investigators confronted on Oct. 27 after he left a Virginia location admitted he had just “received a massage and manual manipulation” for $200 in a 30-minute appointment slot, the filing said.

“The customer indicated that the sex worker tried to ‘upcharge’ him and offered... intercourse, which he declined,” the affidavit said.

Allegedly coercive tactics - The filing alleged that the defendants, mainly Han Lee and Junmyung Lee, used “coercive tactics” to get the women to engage in the commercial sex trade.

“Some of the tactics include, but are not limited to, delivering food to females so they do not have to exit the building and spend time away from the apartment, ensuring the unit is prepared before the arrival of a female, and assisting females with their luggage into the brothel units, and subsequently locking the door behind them after exiting,” the affidavit said.

On Jan. 3, the filing continued, Han Lee was observed on video surveillance “assisting” a woman as she entered the Fawcett Street location in Cambridge.

“After shutting the door, HAN locked the door behind her before departing,” the filing said. “I believe HAN utilized this tactic so that the commercial sex providers felt that they had to stay in the unit to perform sex acts for cash on behalf of the prostitution network.”

In addition, the affidavit said, the defendants registered websites so the women had “free advertisement” for their services, and the women also were permitted to stay overnight in the apartments and did not have to “establish their own local customer base,” as the co-conspirators set up appointments with customers. Travel for the women was also paid for “at times,” the filing said.

“In the simplest terms, the commercial sex workers only had to show up, work for sex, and get paid,” the affidavit said. “All other aspects of recruiting and making appointments with customers and finding a location for the commercial sex to occur were taken care of by the prostitution network and the co-conspirators. Given the benefits provided to the commercial sex workers by the co-conspirators, I believe that the commercial sex workers were persuaded, induced and enticed to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to engage in prostitution on behalf of the co-conspirators.”





















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.