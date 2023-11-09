Defendant in brothel case collected $550K in ‘possible fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, legal filings say

Lee was arrested Wednesday in California, records show, and will make his initial appearance in Boston at a later date. No lawyer was listed for him in court documents filed in Boston.

A 12-page motion filed in US District Court in Boston referenced the relief funds and the extensive international travel of James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., to argue for his detention pending trial in the brothel case.

A California man charged in connection with a high-end brothel ring that allegedly operated out of apartments in Greater Boston and Virginia also received some $550,000 in “possible fraudulently obtained” COVID-19 relief funds, according to legal filings.

Authorities allege that Lee rented upscale apartments in his own name and under assumed names to be used as brothels.

“In fact, JAMES is and was the sole legal tenant of at least five brothels used by this prostitution network, all of which are located in Virginia and Massachusetts,” the motion said, adding that he’s “regularly compensated by brothel owners ... for both leasing apartments to be used as brothels, and for his travel to and from the brothel locations.”

The motion said financial records indicate that Lee has several businesses and related bank accounts in his name and under aliases, which investigators “believe he uses to launder the proceeds of the prostitution business.”

According to the motion, Lee’s personal and business bank accounts have received a total of $550,633 in COVID-19 relief funds meant to keep struggling companies afloat during the height of the pandemic.

In addition, investigators also uncovered apparent financial irregularities in Lee’s business accounts.

“Traditional business entities often have recurring outgoing payments to certain vendors and recurring incoming payments from their customers, who are different from their vendors, however, the activity in the JAMES Business Accounts often reflect money originating from and getting paid out to many of the same business entities,” the filing said.

And that doesn’t make sense, according to authorities.

“Overall, the financial activity in JAMES’ various business accounts does not appear commensurate for the listed purposes of JAMES’s businesses,” the motion said. “I therefore believe that JAMES utilized these accounts to conceal and disguise illicit proceeds of the prostitution business, in addition to possible fraudulently obtained Covid-19 related relief funds.”

The motion also listed a number of trips outside the US that Lee’s taken in recent years, in an effort to persuade the court that he’s a flight risk and should be locked up pending trial.

Since 2017, the motion said, Lee is believed to have traveled to eight different countries on 10 separate occasions. The voyages included a round-trip cruise from Cali. to Mexico in September, trips to Singapore and Japan last year, a trip to Seoul in 2020, and stops in Vancouver and Bogota, Colombia in 2019. He also hit Vancouver and Seoul in 2018 and touched down in Brazil and Panama in 2017, the filing said.

“I believe there is a preponderance of the evidence to believe that JAMES is a risk of flight,” said the motion from a Homeland Security Investigations agent. “I further believe that JAMES will not appear in the District of Massachusetts for his case. I also believe that JAMES should be detained pending trial.”

Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy hadn’t ruled on the motion as of Thursday afternoon.

Also charged in the case are the alleged ringleader, Han “Hana” Lee, 41, of Cambridge, and Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham. Their lawyers declined to comment Wednesday, and they were both ordered held during their initial court appearances, pending a detention hearing slated for Nov. 13.

Junmyung Lee allegedly helped set up customer appointments, transported sex workers to apartments, and collected prostitution proceeds, according to court papers.

Last year he bought a Corvette, soon after stating on a rental application that he was a student with “no discernible income,” a separate affidavit said.

He filled out the application on June 6, 2022, the affidavit said.

Two days later he was flush, depositing “$35,700 cash into a personal Bank of America checking account at a branch located in Dedham, Massachusetts,” the filing said. “Prior to that cash deposit, JUNMYUNG had $1,000 in this bank account. On June 20, 2022, JUNMYUNG purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette from an auto dealership in Quincy, Massachusetts for a base price of $69,490.”

He made a down payment of $25,500 for the vehicle, and the sudden infusion of cash into his checking account didn’t come from scratch tickets, according to the affidavit.

“Based upon my familiarity with the investigation, I believe the $35,700 in cash that JUNMYUNG deposited into his checking account was a payment for opening the brothel lease for Target Location 5 in his own name,” the affidavit said. “I also believe that the payment was proceeds of the prostitution business.”

Han Lee, for her part, also raked in some serious money behind the alleged scheme, the affidavit said.

“Between December 2019 and October 2023, HAN has deposited just under $795,000 of cash into her personal Bank of America bank accounts,” the affidavit said, adding that during the life of the alleged scheme neither Han Lee nor Junmyung Lee appeared “to engage in any legitimate work.”

And yet the cash kept flowing in.

“I also do not believe that there is any reason for JUNMYUNG ... or HAN to have access to such a large amount of cash during a short period of time unless that cash was through an illegal enterprise like this prostitution network,” the affidavit said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.