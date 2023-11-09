David Ferry, award-winning poet ‘of wisdom and humility,’ dies at 99

When, moments after she died, I looked into her face,

By the poem’s end the narrator, Mr. Ferry himself, is quietly, achingly grieving as his wife, Anne, slips from illness into death.

“Lake Water,” one of David Ferry’s most personal poems, opens with the narrator sitting along a shore one October afternoon, watching his surroundings resist autumn’s finality — “as if the air/Had entirely given itself over to summer,/With the intention of denying its own proper nature.”

It was as untelling as something natural,

A lake, say, the surface of it unreadable,

Its sources of meaning unfindable anymore.

Her mouth was open as if she had something to say;

But maybe my saying so is a figure of speech.

A poet whose translations of Horace and Virgil are revered, Mr. Ferry won the National Book Award in 2012 for “Bewilderment: New Poems and Translations,” which includes “Lake Water,” and received the $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Award for Lifetime Achievement the previous year.

He was 99 when he died Sunday in the Brookhaven at Lexington retirement community, where he had gone to live when the pandemic descended — reading poems aloud by phone each day with his daughter, son, and other poets, their disembodied voices a chorus of verses during months when they couldn’t meet in person.

“We spent that time reading poetry together over the phone every day, sometimes several times a day,” said his son, Stephen, a photographer in Bogota, Colombia.

Mr. Ferry’s first collection, “On the Way to the Island,” was published in 1960, and 23 years passed until the second, “Strangers: A Book of Poems,” appeared in 1983.

In the intervening years, much of his energy went into being a Wellesley College professor.

“David Ferry inspired many other poets with his penetrating, unique verbal music,” Robert Pinsky, a former US poet laureate, wrote in an email. “Also inspiring to me and many others is David’s lifelong devotion to the art of poetry as a source of joyful wonder — for himself, for his friends and students, and for his readers.”

Retiring from full-time teaching at the end of the 1980s seemed to throw open Mr. Ferry’s publishing floodgates.

From his beginnings as a translator, he drew increasing attention with “Gilgamesh” in 1992, and subsequent renderings including “The Odes of Horace,” “The Eclogues of Virgil,” “The Georgics of Virgil,” and his monumental “Virgil, The Aeneid,” published in 2017, the year he turned 93.

“I don’t know of an American poet who has had an achievement of this magnitude this late in his or her life,” said George Kalogeris, a poet and translator who teaches English literature and classics in translation at Suffolk University.

Mr. Ferry’s poems also began appearing more frequently. And as with “Bewilderment,” his collections of new poems often included translations: “Dwelling Places: Poems and Translations” (1993), “Of No Country I Know: New and Selected Poems and Translations” (1999), “On This Side of the River: Selected Poems” (2012).

In some of Mr. Ferry’s collections, original poems and poems he translated often were on successive pages.

“For David, there was no difference between his poems and his translations. He treated them with equal intensity,” Kalogeris said. “He wanted his readers to go from poem to translation without skipping a beat.”

Though Mr. Ferry set aside full-time classroom duties at 65, he kept teaching classes at Boston University and Suffolk, where he co-taught classics in translation with Kalogeris, a longtime friend.

Some of those classes were held while Mr. Ferry was translating “The Aeneid,” and he “would bring in his working lines and try them out on the students,” Kalogeris said. The students, who were several decades younger, “always remarked on David’s kindness and modesty and his congenial sense of humor.”

Mr. Ferry was 88 when he won the National Book Award for poetry in 2012. Accepting the honor in New York City, he took note of the age gap that separated him from others in the category.

“My only hope was a preposterous pre-posthumous award,” he said, voice breaking, “and I guess that is what I have won here.”

Born on March 5, 1924, in Orange, N.J., Mr. Ferry was one of three siblings and grew up in Maplewood, N.J.

His father, Robert Ferry, worked in textiles, ran trade associations, and made ends meet during the Great Depression as a pianist and church organist.

Although his parents weren’t bookish, Mr. Ferry’s mother, Elsie Russell Ferry, “had in school learned to recite a number of passages from Shakespeare and Sir Walter Scott,” he recalled in an interview with Literary Matters, an online journal.

Mr. Ferry graduated in 1946 from Amherst College, where World War II interrupted his studies. While serving in the Army Air Forces he was stationed in England.

An Amherst essay assignment brought him to Robert Frost’s poem “Once by the Pacific,” which pointed the way to his life’s work.

“I actually remember saying to myself, inside my head, ‘This is what I want to do for good and all — teaching — and teaching about how things like this happen inside the lines of poems,’ " Mr. Ferry said in an interview with Peter Mishler.

Before graduating in 1955 with a doctorate from Harvard University, where his dissertation was on Wordsworth’s poetry, Mr. Ferry had begun teaching English at Wellesley.

In 1956, Anne Davidson arrived there to teach as well. An eminent critic, she wrote several books about poetry and later taught at Boston University. They married in 1958 and raised two children — Elizabeth Emma Ferry, a writer and anthropologist at Brandeis University, and Stephen.

Until Anne died in 2006, the couple lived in Cambridge. He moved next door to their daughter in Brookline afterward.

While they were in Cambridge, Anne worked on the third floor and Mr. Ferry was on the second. When stymied while writing, “I’d bring a poem upstairs,” he told Mishler, “and we would come up with a solution.”

Anne, Mr. Ferry added, “gave me the title for all of my books. She wrote several lines of mine.”

The couple also volunteered, serving supper to the needy at the Church of the Advent in Boston. The indigent they encountered there found their way into his poems in “Dwelling Places.”

At the church they also met William Moran, a Harvard humanities professor who asked Mr. Ferry to turn Moran’s translation of “Gilgamesh” into verses. That experience, in turn, led Mr. Ferry to pursue many of his other translations, including the odes written by the ancient Roman poet Horace.

“There was a kind of wisdom and humility in those translations that translated into his own work, and he became a kind of Horace for our time,” said Lloyd Schwartz, a poet and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic.

In addition to his daughter and son, Mr. Ferry leaves two grandchildren. Arrangements for memorial gatherings are pending.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy in Cambridge, the family will hold a launch for “Some Things I Said,” Mr. Ferry’s final anthology, which Stephen said “creates a bridge in a lot of ways between his and my mother’s work.”

“The day before his death,” Stephen said, “a lot of people got together and he had the book in his hands and we celebrated it coming out. There were readings from it and it was quite joyful for him.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.