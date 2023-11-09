Ken Block vs. Donald Trump, coming to a bookstore near you

But in real life, Block is a successful technology entrepreneur and the president of Simpatico Software Systems, a data analytics company that helps governments and private businesses detect waste and abuse in their systems. Most notably, the company worked with the state of Texas on its food stamp program.

You might remember Ken Block from his two campaigns for Rhode Island governor, first as a Moderate Party candidate in 2010 and then as a Republican in 2014. He didn’t win either time.

Block has largely left local politics, but his company was paid more than $700,000 by former president Donald Trump’s campaign after the 2020 election to investigate claims of voter fraud. It didn’t find widespread voter fraud, and Block believes Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square.

Advertisement

Early next year, Block is publishing what could be a juicy book that details his work for Trump’s campaign, called “Disproven: My Unbiased Search for Voter Fraud for the Trump Campaign, the Data that Shows Why He Lost, and How We Can Improve Our Elections.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The book, which is scheduled to be released March 12, is being distributed by publishing giant Simon & Schuster, so it is likely to garner real attention. That’s also the week after Super Tuesday, so we should have a clear sense by then if Trump will once again be the Republican nominee for president.

You can pre-order “Disproven” on Amazon here.

Step back: Those who have covered Block for a long time know he’s a smart and thoughtful guy, and part of the reason he hasn’t been successful in electoral politics is that he isn’t blindly loyal to any one political party or belief system. I haven’t read the book yet, but I’ll bet that Block will find a way to infuriate both Republicans and Democrats with his findings.

Advertisement

Block’s book is blurbed by former attorney general William Barr, who writes that it is “a must-read and a great service to the country.”

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter that also contains links to other important Rhode Island stories, information about local events, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.