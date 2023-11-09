Louijeune says she has the support to become Boston City Council president

“I am humbled that my colleagues believe in me to lead the Boston City Council in the next term,” said Louijeune, who is the first Haitian-American to hold elected office in Boston city government. “We have a lot of work to do when it comes to meeting the basic needs of residents and it’s clear that is what our communities want us to focus on.”

Louijeune, a 37-year-old Hyde Park lawyer and daughter of Haitian immigrants who will be entering her second term on the council, made the announcement via press release, which did not include a breakdown of her support on the council.

Ruthzee Louijeune, an at-large city councilor who was the top vote-getter in this week’s municipal election, announced Thursday that she has enough support from her colleagues to become the body’s president in January.

The council typically selects a new president at the start of its term in January. The presidency is the ceremonial leader of the 13-member council. The post has the power to select committee assignments for the body’s members.

A council president can create new committees if he or she so chooses; typically the president will preside over full meetings of the body. The president can also choose which council committees receive specific line items the council is considering. And, if the mayor is unable to serve for any reason, or if the position becomes vacant, the council president steps into that role.

In a statement, Councilor Brian Worrell said he was proud to support Louijeune, whom he called an “amazing colleague” and an “incredible friend.” Worrell said he would be serving as the council’s vice president.

“The diversity of our leadership team is a great sign of the progress and potential of our city,” said Worrell, who faced no challenger during Tuesday’s election.

Another councilor who ran unopposed in the most recent election, Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta, said in a statement, “Ruthzee is the steady and competent leader ready to take the gavel as council president.”

“She’s demonstrated the decisiveness to lead this body through difficult and complex situations,” said Coletta.

The current council president is Ed Flynn, a moderate district councilor from South Boston. Louijeune, who previously worked as senior counsel for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, is seen as much more progressive than Flynn. Louijeune thanked Flynn for his leadership in her statement.

The council was defined by acrimony over the previous two years, with members engaging in nasty backbiting during council meetings and hearings over redistricting, the annual municipal budget, police reform, and committee assignments, among other issues. There were times when the body was starkly divided along racial lines.

Whether that divisiveness will continue with the council’s new iteration remains to be seen, as Tuesday’s election will bring significant turnover to the body in January. Four new faces will join the body: Councilors-elect Henry Santana, John FitzGerald, Benjamin Weber, and Enrique Pepén. Another councilor, Sharon Durkan, retained her seat on the council she first won earlier this year in a special election.

In her statement, Louijeune said that Boston is a city “of diverse people and diverse needs.”

“We will not always agree, but we can come together to move this city forward and meet the pressing issues we are facing with joy, collegiality, and an unwavering work ethic on behalf of those who are often excluded,” she said.

According to unofficial city results, Louijeune received the most votes in the at-large council field. (Four at-large councilors represent the entire city on the council.) Louijeune received 44,000-plus votes, more than a thousand more than the next highest vote-getter, Erin Murphy.

Just under 19 percent of the city’s 413,000-plus voters turned out Tuesday.





