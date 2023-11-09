Maine governor appoints attorneys, doctors to commission to probe Lewiston shootings

The governor announced last week she was forming a commission after revelations that Maine’s Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office had been aware well before the shootings that Robert Card spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital after becoming increasingly paranoid, and that his family had warned authorities of Card’s stockpile of weapons.

Maine Governor Janet T. Mills has appointed seven experts to an independent commission to investigate the Lewiston mass shootings that left 18 people dead, as well as the months leading up to the rampage when authorities were warned about the gunman’s declining mental health and previous threats to harm others.

Despite concerns, and the sheriff’s office’s failure to make contact with Card during two wellness checks, the sheriff agreed to allow Card’s family to attempt to take away his weapons, rather than have law enforcement officials directly intervene, documents show.

In a letter appointing members of the commission, Mills said that “a cornerstone of our ability to heal as a people and as a state is to know the truth — in this case, the full and unvarnished facts of what happened on October 25th, the months that led up to it, and the law enforcement response to it.”

She tasked the members, who will receive funding from the state’s Attorney General’s office, to conduct itself independently and objectively, and eventually prepare a report to be released to the public. She added that if the commission needs additional funding, her office will request more money from the Legislature.

“The families of the victims, those who were injured, and the people of Maine and the nation deserve nothing less,” she wrote.

The members of the commission include:

Daniel E. Wathen, a former chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Wathen has served as the Court Master to oversee the mental health consent decree since 1990.

Dr. Debra Baeder, who served as chief forensic psychologist for the State Forensic Service in Maine and then as the director of clinical services for the Maine Office of Behavioral Health for 23 years. She has served on task forces, study groups, and training panels focused on domestic homicides, police use of deadly force, juvenile justice, outpatient commitment, and emergency involuntary hospitalization.

George “Toby” Dilworth, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maine.

Ellen Gorman, a former Associate Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

Dr. Anthony Ng, a psychiatrist at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor. Ng has earned national recognition for his work with disaster affected communities, including in the aftermath of the crash of Flight 587 in New York City, the Asian tsunamis in 2004, Hurricanes Rita and Katrina, and several mass school shootings, including the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Geoffrey Rushlau, a prosecuting attorney and former District Court Judge.

Paula Silsby, a former United States Attorney for the District of Maine.

