Man arrested in killing of Pawtucket couple

Both the arrest warrant and a search warrant were executed by the Warwick Police SWAT team, which raided a home on Post Road around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said Miguel Perez, 29, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant related to the killings of 30-year-old Sreylakh Ros and 29-year-old Brian Fernandez.

PROVIDENCE — After an early morning raid at a Warwick home, one suspect has been apprehended in the Oct. 28 fatal shooting of a Pawtucket couple.

Multiple people were found in the home, Lapatin said, including Perez, who was arrested and brought to Providence police headquarters. He lives in the Warwick home.

Ros and Fernandez were shot and killed late last month while sitting in a parked pickup truck on Hathaway Street near the Cranston border.

The victims were found dead in the truck by Cranston police after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.

Police said the two were a couple and had four children between them, including 1-year-old twins. They lived in Pawtucket.

More details on the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting have not yet been detailed by police. Lapatin said the suspect was known to the couple, but declined to comment on the specific relationship.

It’s not yet clear if more suspects could be charged in the case. Lapatin said the investigation is ongoing.

The homicides were the 12th and 13th in Providence this year.

