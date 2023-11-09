Number of homeless and migrant families in Massachusetts shelters hits state’s self-imposed limit, officials say

The number of families — 7,517 of them, per state data — will trigger a recently-installed cutoff at the system’s front door that advocates say will push parents, children, and pregnant people onto the street. The new 7,500-family limit has also spurred a litany of unanswered questions about where homeless families, once-guaranteed a roof over their head under state law, will now turn and for how long.

The number of homeless families in Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system hit a state-imposed limit Thursday, officials said, realizing a long-feared — and expected — development since Governor Maura Healey said the overburdened program was running out of space, personnel, and money amid a surge of migrants into the state.

Advertisement

L. Scott Rice, whom Healey appointed last month as emergency assistance director, said in a statement Thursday that homeless families will continue to be placed into shelters “until the end of the day,” and starting tomorrow, they’ll be placed as “units become available.”

“We are at the point where we do not have enough shelter units, service providers, or funding to continue to safely expand,” Rice said.

To some, it’s a nightmare come to life.

“The timing is so stark,” said Laura Massie, of Greater Boston Legal Services. “The weather has just gotten cold, and now is when we are imposing this cap and making families continue to stay in unsafe situations. . . . We are very concerned about the safety of these kids.”

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed a roof over their heads under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But the current statute makes the mandate “subject to appropriation” — in other words, the state is required to follow it only as long as it has enough funding to do so.

Advertisement

Healey framed her decision to limit the system to 7,500 families as a painstaking yet necessary step to ease the burden on the emergency shelter system. State officials have been in a near-constant scramble for months as the number of migrant and homeless families has surged.

Healey administration officials have said once the system hits the new limit, families seeking shelter would move to a waitlist.

The governor has said she’s also considering limiting how long homeless families can remain in Massachusetts shelters. Such a move would follow changes in New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams imposed a 60-day limit on families in shelters there and a 30-day limit on single adults.

“At this point, it’s not just dollars. . . . It’s also the case we need more personnel,” Healey said at a Monday news conference. “We don’t have enough service providers. We don’t have enough physical space. That’s why we’ve been searching high and low for space.”

But advocates who work with homeless and migrant families said the changes effectively leave many with no alternatives, and any potential stop-gap solutions are too small in scale to absorb the crushing need.

Healey officials on Tuesday announced plans to seed the United Way of Massachusetts Bay with $5 million, which it can spread to faith-based groups and other local organizations to stand up overnight shelters.

Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House also offered their own proposal, passing a wide-ranging spending bill on Wednesday that would commit $250 million in new funding to help manage the surge of homeless and migrant families.

Advertisement

But the funding would come with several new requirements. Chief among them: House leaders specified that $50 million must go toward creating a state-funded overflow site for those who land on the waitlist. The House bill would also require that any overflow sites must open within 30 days, and should the state not do so, the 7,500-family limit would be “revoked” until the sites are stood up.

In the interim, others were already preparing for what Healey has called a new phase in the crisis. Ron Iverson, the vice chair of obstetrics at Boston Medical Center, described the changes in a staff-wide email Friday as “a significant trauma and moral burden for all of our team members.” He offered mental health counseling to employees, many of whom have long been caring for families who show up at the hospital in need of shelter and medical attention.

Healey and her aides argue the system has been pushed to its limits. At the current pace, state officials estimate that nearly 13,500 families could be in the shelter system by the end of June, a volume that would balloon the cost of the program to $1.1 billion this year.

State officials said as of late October, the state had already spent $115 million, more than one-third of its initial $325 million emergency shelter budget. And, they say, if the state does not cap the number of families in the system — and it receives no other funding — they expect the state to exhaust its current shelter budget by Jan. 13.

Advertisement

Under new guidance from the Healey administration, families seeking shelter would be prioritized across four separate groups, pushing those with children aged three months or younger, relatives who are immunocompromised, or women with high-risk pregnancies to the front of the line. Families with someone who has a tracheostomy tube, as well those deemed at “imminent” risk of danger from domestic violence, would also be considered a top priority for space in the shelter system as it becomes available.

Last week, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee rejected a request from Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group, to temporarily block the Healey administration from creating a cap of 7,500 families on the statewide program.

“No one seriously disputes that families living without safe shelter are at risk and, in particular, that children without access to stable housing may be irreparably harmed,” Squires-Lee wrote in the 11-page ruling. “But the burden [the administration] faces is simply that it no longer has either the money or the space to provide such housing immediately for every family that is eligible for the same.”

Jeffrey Thielman, chief executive of the migrant aid nonprofit International Institute of New England, said without more funding and more staff, groups like his won’t be able to fill a void left by the state. More than 80 migrants had filled his waiting room before noon Monday, looking for housing and cash assistance.

Advertisement

He said all he’s heard from the state are “very small-scale” measures such as calling on churches or other faith-based groups to temporarily house people in their facilities who may be waiting on a list for a spot in emergency shelter. The $5 million grant proposal announced Tuesday will help, he said, but the “problem is larger and requires more support eventually.”

Healey, he said, also needs to more directly involve agencies like his who have an expertise in finding newly arrived immigrants places to say, particularly if $10 million the House proposed for resettlement agencies becomes law.

“There has to be dialogue,” Thielman said this week before the system reached 7,500 families. “The devil will be in the details.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.