See the schedule of MBTA shutdowns into 2024

The MBTA announced on Thursday that it would shut down sections of the subway system beginning as soon as this weekend in order to complete repairs with the goal of eliminating slow zones that have long plagued commuters.
Sections of the Red, Green, Blue, and Orange lines will be closed for days at a time under the plan. Alternative travel arrangements for riders are still being finalized, the agency said.
Below, see a schedule of shutdowns organized by MBTA line. Click or tap on a shutdown to see details about how long it will last and what sections of track are affected.
Advertisement
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.