MIT administrators warn pro-Palestinian student protesters of possible suspension

An MIT spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter issued by university President Sally Kornbluth, Provost Cynthia Barnhart, and Chancellor Melissa Nobles.

Top MIT administrators warned students who participated in a pro-Palestinian demonstration Thursday that they could face suspension if they did not clear the university’s main lobby that they occupied for several hours, according to a letter sent to the students.

The MIT Coalition for Palestine said it held a “peaceful demonstration in MIT Lobby 7 to demand that MIT stop funding research that supports Israeli apartheid and the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.” But a letter from the administrators said the demonstration caused a “disruption of Institute activities” and “a line has been crossed.”

MIT spokeswoman Kimberly Allen said the demonstration began Thursday morning in a lobby that is not approved for demonstrations and grew into an “intensifying protest and counterprotest among students in one of our main lobbies.”

“MIT leadership felt it was essential to lower the temperature for the personal safety of all present – including protesters and passers-by,” Allen said in an e-mail to the Globe.

In the letter, which was distributed to the students at the protest by MIT staff members, administrators said students received information Wednesday “outlining the boundaries for protest on our campus.”

“By choosing to violate our policies and guidelines, you have chosen to accept the consequences, and made yourself subject to MIT disciplinary action,” the letter read.

Students who remained at the protest after 12:15 p.m. “will be subject to suspension from MIT,” the letter said.

“Many students did depart as requested, though some remained,” Allen said. “Appropriate follow-up action will be taken in days ahead.”

In a statement, the MIT Coalition for Palestine said it would continue protesting Thursday until 8 p.m.

“The MIT-wide Coalition for Palestine stands strong against these fear tactics,” organizer Alejandro Tañón Díaz said in the statement. “We condemn this action by the administration for exactly what it is, a means of suppressing our voices. We are confident that our movement will only grow.”

