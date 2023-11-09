Bristol, N.H., man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol, FBI says

Shawn D. Mahoney, 33, was taken into custody without incident, making him the 31st person from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 probe.

Authorities on Thursday arrested a Bristol, N.H., man for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said.

Mahoney made an initial appearance in federal court in New Hampshire, where he was released on conditions, records show. He is slated to make his first court appearance in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 16.

Neither Mahoney nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.

According to an affidavit in the case, Mahoney was captured on video footage inside the Capitol during the attack, wearing a black and gray winter coat, a camouflage backpack, and a shirt that said “TRUMP PENCE.”

Mahoney is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly intending to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to legal filings.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, which unfolded after Donald Trump gave a fiery speech to his supporters urging them to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol and forced Congress to evacuate for several hours, delaying the certification of Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

Trump, the current front-runner for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, has also been charged criminally in connection with the insurrection, one of multiple criminal cases he is facing as he seeks reelection to the White House. He has denied wrongdoing.

