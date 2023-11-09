One seriously injured, ejected from vehicle in I-495 crash in North Andover

One person was seriously injured after they were ejected from a Jeep in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Thursday night, according to State Police.
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler was driving northbound, south of Exit 10 when it crashed at about 9:20 p.m., State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an email.
Two people were in the Jeep and one was ejected, he said.
“Due to the severity of injuries,” the State Police accident reconstruction team and crime scene investigators responded, DeAngelis said.
MSP Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services have responded,” DeAngelis said. “The scene is active and all assets remain at that location conducting the scene reconstruction and investigation.”
Advertisement
No further information was available, DeAngelis said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.