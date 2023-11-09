One seriously injured, ejected from vehicle in I-495 crash in North Andover

One person was seriously injured after they were ejected from a Jeep in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Andover Thursday night, according to State Police.

The 2014 Jeep Wrangler was driving northbound, south of Exit 10 when it crashed at about 9:20 p.m., State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an email.

Two people were in the Jeep and one was ejected, he said.