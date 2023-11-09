Five teenagers charged for allegedly assaulting, robbing letter carrier in Medford

Five teenagers from Dunstable and Lowell have been charged for allegedly assaulting and robbing a US Postal Service carrier on Halloween in Medford, police said on Thursday.

Trevor Ray Kelley, 19 of Dunstable, Tyler Roberts, 18 of Lowell, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old from Lowell are charged with unarmed robbery, Medford police said in a statement.

Kelley and Roberts are scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Friday. The two juveniles will also be arraigned Friday, and one juvenile will be arraigned on Tuesday, police said.