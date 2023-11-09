Five teenagers charged for allegedly assaulting, robbing letter carrier in Medford

Five teenagers from Dunstable and Lowell have been charged for allegedly assaulting and robbing a US Postal Service carrier on Halloween in Medford, police said on Thursday.
Trevor Ray Kelley, 19 of Dunstable, Tyler Roberts, 18 of Lowell, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old from Lowell are charged with unarmed robbery, Medford police said in a statement.
Kelley and Roberts are scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Friday. The two juveniles will also be arraigned Friday, and one juvenile will be arraigned on Tuesday, police said.
The alleged assault occurred around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 31, as the letter carrier was delivering mail in the area of Arden Road and Winthrop Street, police said in a prior statement. The carrier suffered serious injuries, police said.
Medford police investigated the alleged robbery along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the US Postal Inspection Service, Thursday’s statement said.
A break came early on Nov. 2, when Medford police stopped a car allegedly speeding on South Street onto Main Street at 3:15 a.m., the statement said.
Officers stopped the car and recovered a loaded gun, a backpack filled with the allegedly stolen mail and the arrow key that is used to open USPS mail boxes, police said.
Four teenagers from Lowell were inside the vehicle: Randy Valdez, 18, Jaeden Tucker, 18, Samnang Tommy Jr Heng, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, police said.
They were arrested and charged with multiple offenses including firearm and larceny charges, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.