Baby’s remains found at Rochester recycling center, police say

The body of what appeared to be a baby was found Thursday morning at a recycling plant in Rochester, according to local police.
A police dispatcher received a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. from a Harvey Waste recycling center on Cranberry Highway, police said in a press release.
“The caller reported that employees had found what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products,” the release said.
All processing at the plant was stopped, police said.
An investigation is underway with State Police and the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s office, the statement said.
No further information was released.
