What happened the day a mother and her two boys were shot dead in their Northfield, N.H., home, according to police

But investigators were unconvinced by Eric Sweeney’s version of what took place at his older brother’s home in Northfield, N.H., on Aug. 3, 2022. They detained him for questioning and eight days later charged him with three counts of first-degree murder. Initially charged as a juvenile, Sweeney, 17, was indicted last month as an adult. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

He went upstairs and found his brother’s family dead on the kitchen floor.

When he first spoke with police, a New Hampshire teenager accused of killing his sister-in-law and her two children said he was in the basement when he heard something break, followed by yelling from a deep male voice and multiple “pops.”

In recently released court documents, prosecutors outlined the sequence of events that led to Sweeney’s arrest in the deaths of his sister-in-law Kassandra R. Sweeney, 25, and his nephews, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, not yet 2. Each died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Using GPS data from Kassandra’s phone, which Eric Sweeney allegedly took after the shooting, investigators found the alleged murder weapon off the side of Interstate 93. Forensic testing revealed gunshot residue on Sweeney’s hands and the steering wheel of the pickup truck he was driving, which was registered to Kassandra.

Sweeney, was living in the basement of his brother’s home at the time of the killing. His brother and his wife had grown concerned with his behavior and were taking steps to remove him from their home, according to court records.

Below are details of how Eric Sweeney notified his brother that his family had been killed, the initial police response, and the ensuing investigation, according to prosecutors. Eric Sweeney’s lawyer declined to comment on Thursday.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2022, Sean Sweeney, 25, left his home on Wethersfield Drive to start work early. He climbed into his oil delivery truck and set out on his delivery route.

Around 10 a.m., a tree service crew arrived at the home to do some work on the property.

Less than an hour later, Kassandra and Sean Sweeney exchanged Snapchat and text messages, including photos and videos of Benjamin and Mason.

“I hope they make you laugh,” Kassandra Sweeney wrote her husband. It was the last communication she had with him.

Three minutes later, Kassandra Sweeney sent a video of the children to her mother.

Investigators believe she was killed sometime between 10:52 a.m., when she sent the video to her mom, and 10:59 a.m., when GPS tracking shows her phone moving away from the home.

After police found the bodies, a crew member told investigators that he had heard what he thought were young children screaming or yelling.

The worker then saw a young male pull out of the driveway in a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to court records. “The workers moved the traffic cones so that he could drive away from the home,” prosecutors wrote.

The worker later identified the person who drove away as Eric Sweeney. The truck belonged to Kassandra Sweeney.

Video from a Ring camera at a nearby home showed a silver F-150 leaving Wethersfield Drive about 11:01 a.m. The truck sat at the intersection of Wethersfield Drive, a dead-end road, and Shaker Road for about two minutes, according to court records.

Another vehicle pulled up behind the truck and stopped before driving around it and turning onto Shaker Road. Police later interviewed the driver of the second vehicle, who described the person in the truck as a “young, white, male driver with short hair who was looking down as though he was looking at a phone.”

GPS data from Kassandra Sweeney’s phone showed the device came to a stop in this area from 11:01 to 11:03 a.m. before turning down Shaker Road to Route 140 and then onto I-93 south toward Exit 17.

Between 11:18 a.m. and 11:19 a.m., Sean Sweeney received multiple Snapchat messages from his wife’s account.

“Help,” one message read. “It’s Eric,” read the next. A third message just said “Sean.”

GPS location data from Kassandra’s phone later showed that Eric Sweeney was allegedly driving on I-93 south near Exit 17 when these messages were sent. The alleged murder weapon, a .40-caliber handgun from Sean Sweeney’s gun safe, was found near Exit 17 a few days later.

After reading the Snapchat messages, Sean Sweeney called 911 from his truck at 11:23 a.m. and asked that they send an ambulance to his house.

The 911 operator asked him what was wrong.

“I don’t know,” he said, according to court records. “My brother told me someone broke in and killed them all.”

Two officers reached the home at 11:32 a.m. and saw the work crew from Asplundh Tree Service. They approached the house and knocked on the door but no one answered. The sergeant peered through a window and saw a young boy and a woman lying motionless on the floor.

Officers entered the home and found both boys and their mother dead from gunshot wounds.

One officer “observed several .40 caliber casings in the area of the victims,” prosecutors said in court documents. A black handgun holster wrapped in a pair of gym shorts and a towel was found on a kitchen counter nearby, prosecutors said.

As more investigators arrived, Sean Sweeney pulled into the driveway. Eric Sweeney, driving Kassandra’s silver Ford truck, pulled in right after him, according to court records. Sean Sweeney told police he was coming home when he saw his brother at a nearby intersection and Eric followed him home from there.

Eric Sweeney stopped at the top of the driveway and got out while Sean took the truck and parked it in the front yard.

“While Sean was speaking with officers, the defendant began walking down the driveway, where officers ultimately detained him,” prosecutors said in court records. Kassandra Sweeney’s iPhone was found in the driveway “in close proximity” to where Eric Sweeney was detained, prosecutors said.

Eric Sweeney allegedly waived his Miranda rights and was interviewed by investigators on audio and video, prosecutors said.

He told investigators that Kassandra woke him up that morning and he went upstairs to take a shower. He returned to the basement to drop the clothes he slept in into his dirty laundry.

“While he was in the basement, he heard something break,” prosecutors wrote in court documents, recounting Eric Sweeney’s version of events. “He then heard a deep, male voice yelling followed by multiple ‘pops.’”

Eric Sweeney told investigators that he waited until the house was silent and then went upstairs, where he found Kassandra Sweeney and her boys on the floor in the kitchen.

“He denied knowing whether they were alive or deceased, but believed they were injured,” prosecutors said.

Sweeney said he didn’t see anyone else in or near the house, prosecutors said. He told police he took Kassandra’s phone and keys to the truck and drove away.

He told police he knew there were guns in the house but that they were kept in a safe. He denied knowing where the safe or the keys were and said he did not go into the master bedroom that day or handle a gun at any time.

Sweeney told police he saw the tree workers and also saw a teenage friend standing in another driveway on the street but did not stop to ask them for help.

On Aug. 11, 2022, investigators found a gun and magazine in the highway median. The pistol’s serial number matched the one Sean Sweeney provided to investigators. The weapon allegedly matched casings and two intact bullets recovered from the home, as well as a bullet recovered from Kassandra’s body.

Prosecutors have not indicated what motivated the killings.

Steven Porter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.