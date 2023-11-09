Daycare operator charged with attacking husband with baseball bat while caring for three children

Fenton pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. She was ordered to stay away from her husband, refrain from alcohol, and not care for any children under the age of 14, court records show.

Diane Fenton, 58, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and battery on a family member, and three counts of reckless endangerment of a child, according to a police report filed in Wrentham District Court.

The owner of a home daycare in Walpole is facing criminal charges after she allegedly attacked her husband with a baseball bat while she had three young children in her care.

Advertisement

On Sept. 20, police were called to 23 Plain St. after a 60-year-old man reported that his wife was chasing him with a baseball bat and swinging it at him. When police arrived, they found Fenton in the middle of the road holding a baseball bat, according to the report.

“I observed Fenton take several swings at the victim while he was actively backing away and taking blows to the arms and torso,” police wrote.

Police placed Fenton in handcuffs and put her in the back of a cruiser. When police went inside the home, they found three children — ages 6 months, 3, and 4 — in the living room. The husband told police that Fenton ran a daycare in their home and the three children were in her care, police wrote.

The husband told police that Fenton “has a history of alcohol abuse and infidelity,” police wrote. He had given Fenton “an ultimatum where they would remain married if she would abstain from alcohol and attend Alcoholics Anonymous.”

“When the victim returned home from work that afternoon and observed Fenton sitting in the house intoxicated, the victim confronted her,” police wrote. “Fenton responded by becoming physically violent toward the victim, hitting him with her fists and pulling at his clothing.”

Advertisement

Police remained at the home while the parents of the three children came to pick them up.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.