Woonsocket Mayor Baldelli-Hunt quits amid council probe into questionable land deal

“The time has come for me to address my health and the well-being of my family,” Baldelli-Hunt wrote. “As much as I love the city of Woonsocket and all of you, I must reorder my priorities to suit the current circumstances. For the first time in my decade of service to the city, my health and my family must come first.”

In a letter filed with the city clerk’s office, Baldelli-Hunt cited “health concerns” as the reason for her sudden departure, not the questionable land sale that was canceled after it was reported by Channel 12 last month.

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt abruptly resigned from the city’s top job Thursday, days after the City Council launched an investigation into a land deal she made with a former business associate.

Baldelli-Hunt, a Democrat, was first elected mayor in 2013 after serving more than five years in the Rhode Island House of Representatives. She has clashed with the City Council throughout her tenure leading the city, and the council voted to remove her from office last year after claiming she failed to perform her duties as mayor.

But she was reinstated a month later when she ran unopposed in the general election for mayor, garnering more than 76 percent of the vote.

The mayor came under fire last month when Channel 12 reported that she agreed to have the city pay $1.1 million to a real estate developer for five acres of land off Mendon Road that had been assessed for $200,000 last year. The news outlet reported that Baldelli-Hunt previously had a business relationship with the developer, Raymond Bourque.

The land deal has since been canceled.

Baldelli-Hunt has been dealing with health challenges this year. In April, she collapsed while speaking at an organ donor event Thursday at City Hall and was taken to Landmark Medical Center.

City Council President Christopher Beauchamp will become the mayor and his spot on the council will be vacated, according to the city charter.

