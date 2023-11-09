Biden celebrates labor deal saving Illinois auto plant

He praised the union members as “as tough, tough, tough as they come.” Someone in the audience shouted to the president, “That shirt looks good on you.”

“American workers are ready to work harder than anyone else,” Biden told cheering autoworkers in a community center in the northern Illinois city. “But they just need to be given a shot. A fair shot and a fair wage.”

BELVIDERE, Ill. — President Biden put on a red United Auto Workers shirt on Thursday as he celebrated a labor deal that will prevent Belvidere’s Stellantis plant from closing, treating the factory’s salvation as a vindication of his decision to stand with striking union members as they demanded higher wages.

“I’ve worn this shirt a lot, man,” Biden responded. “You have no idea. I’ve been involved with the UAW longer than you’ve been alive.” The crowd roared with laughter.

Biden visited a UAW picket line in Michigan in September to support the union during its targeted strikes against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Dodge‚ and Ram vehicles. The strikes have ended and contracts are still being finalized.

“He came out and stood with the picketers,” said Matt Franzen, the local UAW president who introduced Biden. “He’s always been for us, with us. He proved that.”

Biden reminded the audience that Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, visited a nonunion facility on his own trip to Michigan.

“I hope you guys have a memory,” Biden said. “Where I come from, it matters.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stein will seek Green Party nomination for president again

Jill Stein, who ran unsuccessfully for president on the Green Party ticket in 2012 and 2016, will run again in 2024, she announced Thursday — adding yet another name to the field even as the two major parties appear almost certain to nominate the same two candidates who ran in 2020.

“Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth, and the climate again and again, while Republicans don’t even make such promises in the first place,” she said in a video announcing her candidacy, and accused both parties of being “a danger to our democracy.”

A spokesperson for Stein’s campaign, LeBeau Kpadenou, confirmed that she intended to again seek the Green Party’s nomination.

That institutional backing would spare her some of the challenges in gaining ballot access that will be faced by two prominent independent candidates in the race: progressive activist and professor Cornel West and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who left the Democratic primary last month.

The group of third-party candidates could significantly complicate what looks likely to be a rematch between President Biden and former president Donald Trump. Some of Biden’s allies, worried that third-party candidates could siphon support from him in swing states and make a Trump victory more likely, have been working aggressively to undermine those campaigns.

In 2016, Stein drew some 1.4 million votes, and some Democrats blamed her for pulling support from Hillary Rodham Clinton in critical states. Her 2012 bid, on the other hand, drew only about 470,000 votes and not much attention because ultimately the race between President Barack Obama and the Republican nominee, Mitt Romney, was not particularly close.

Like West, Stein will be running to Biden’s left. In her announcement video, she called for an “economic bill of rights” that would include a guaranteed right to employment, health care, housing, food, and education. The video interspersed images of demonstrations for action on climate change, abortion rights, transgender rights, and more as she talked.

NEW YORK TIMES

Accused Paul Pelosi attacker was not driven by politics: lawyer

SAN FRANCISCO — An attorney for the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s house and striking her husband in the head with a hammer admitted Thursday that he committed a criminal assault but denied it was related to the former House speaker’s job.

In an opening statement at the federal assault and attempted kidnapping trial of David DePape, his attorney, Jodi Linker, conceded that it was ‘’a horrible and shocking act of violence.’’

But the October 2022 assault on Paul Pelosi, then 82, was not in retaliation for his wife’s performance of her duties in Congress, she said. Rather, he was carrying out a ‘’bizarre, misguided plan’' to stop a corrupt ruling elite from lying and harming children, Linker told the jury.

‘’What matters is what brought David to that house — what David believed and what he intended,’’ she said. ‘’This is not a whodunit.’’

Assistant US Attorney Laura Vartain Horn told jurors that the attack was indeed retribution for Nancy Pelosi’s work in Congress, saying DePape viewed the California Democrat as ‘’evil, a liar, and leader of the pack’' of public figures he targeted.

‘’It was a violent plan — a plan to kidnap Nancy Pelosi to hold her hostage, to break her kneecaps, to teach her a lesson,’’ Vartain Horn said, showing the jurors the hammer in a clear plastic evidence bag.

Prosecutors showed jurors graphic photo and video evidence of the crime scene. A large pool of blood spread around Paul Pelosi’s head and stained his shirt as officers were tackling DePape.

A key element of both the assault and attempted kidnapping charges is that the alleged crimes were in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s work in the House. Opening statements made clear that the defense strategy will be to try to undercut that part of the prosecution’s case by showing that it was instead DePape’s belief in QAnon-style disinformation that motivated him.

Linker did not mention QAnon but told jurors that DePape thought a cabal of corrupt Hollywood and political elites was prostituting children and lying to Americans. DePape believed actor Tom Hanks; financier George Soros; California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat; Representative Adam B. Schiff, a California Democrat; and Hunter Biden, the president’s son, were among the culprits.

WASHINGTON POST

Mich. judge hears arguments over keeping Trump off ballet

A judge in Michigan heard arguments Thursday on whether Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has the authority to keep Donald Trump’s name off state ballots for president.

Activists sued Benson in the Michigan Court of Claims to force her to keep Trump’s name off ballots and to assess Trump’s constitutional qualifications to serve a second term as president.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the former president demanded that Trump’s name be allowed on the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot.

Arguments in three separate cases started Thursday morning in Grand Rapids before Judge James Robert Redford, who, at the end of the hearings, told the parties that he “will act with all possible deliberate speed to figure out what should happen next.”

Redford said he will issue written opinions but did not give a time frame for when that will occur.

He also alluded to expecting some type of appeal.

“I fully recognize I am not the last word on whatever happens in this case,” he said.

Activists in two separate suits point to a section of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits a person from running for federal office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid or comfort to those who have.

Liberal groups have filed similar lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota to also bar Trump from the ballot, portraying him as the inciter of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, which was intended to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

The groups cite a rarely used constitutional prohibition against holding office for those who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged in insurrection” against it. The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War.

But the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit citing the provision. The court’s ruling said its decision applied only to the state’s primary.

Free Speech For People, a group representing petitioners before the Minnesota Supreme Court, also represents petitioners in one of the Michigan cases against Benson.

Trump is considered the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Benson has already said in a filing that Michigan’s Legislature does not give her the authority to determine whether a candidate for president may be disqualified for the state ballot under the 14th Amendment or to assess a candidate’s constitutional qualifications to serve as president.

It’s a “federal constitutional question of enormous consequence” whether Trump cannot appear as a presidential candidate on state ballots, Benson wrote. “Michigan courts have held that administrative agencies generally do not have the power to determine constitutional questions.”

However, she said that she will follow the direction of the court either way.

ASSOCIATED PRESS