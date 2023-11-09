Former bank heist fugitive Katherine Ann Power wants to tell her story

Within five years, four of the five gang members had been captured. One, a Brandeis University student named Katherine Ann Power , eluded law enforcement for an astonishing 23 years. During that time, Power had a child, married, and even cosigned a loan (under an assumed name) for a restaurant she operated in Eugene, Ore. All this while her “Most Wanted” mug shot graced post offices and police stations all over the country.

More than 50 years ago, a gang of self-styled anti-Vietnam War revolutionaries robbed a bank in Brighton. During the heist, a career criminal named William Gilday shot and killed Boston police officer Walter Schroeder.

When Power voluntarily surrendered in 1993, media types laid siege to the office of her lawyer, Rikki Klieman. “Hollywood people were descending on Rikki’s office with ever more zeroes,” Power said in an interview. “It was such a dramatic story.”

There was just one hitch. “She didn’t want any money, and she didn’t want to tell her story,” Klieman explained to me.

Now Power does want to tell her story, and no one is willing to pay her for it. Frustrated in her attempts to find a publisher, Power, 74, has self-published “Surrender: My Journey from Guerrilla to Grandmother.”

Here’s a surprise: It’s very good. The prose is clean and hardly self-exculpatory, although she retains many of the antigovernment beliefs that radicalized her as a young woman. “I was surrendering to the government as a defeated fighter in a failed revolution,” she writes.

While there’s a good deal of serious writing about her state of mind as fugitive “Alice Metzinger” and about her six and a half years in the MCI-Framingham women’s prison, I confessed to Power that I was curious about her journey from militant lesbian to proud, heterosexual suburban mom to her current marriage to wife Trisha. She didn’t scold me. “I have tried to be authentic in my life,” she said. “I’ve made it public, it’s fair game.”

The book’s most dramatic pages describe her parole hearing in 1998, when officer Schroeder’s daughter, Clare, questioned whether Power was truly remorseful for the officer’s death. (Power wasn’t near the bank at the time of the robbery, which partly explains her relatively light prison sentence. The triggerman Gilday was sentenced to life imprisonment and died in 2011.) In response, Power told the parole board, “It is clear that what I came here to do today, to express my unconditional remorse for my actions in the murder of Walter Schroeder, cannot be accomplished as long as it is attached to a request to be released on parole. Therefore I withdraw my parole request.”

A few days later a Globe editorial suggested that her statement to the parole board “should be posted in classrooms, government offices … everywhere people need reminding of their ability to wreak ruin through a singled misdeed, and the power of redemption.”

Power was released 18 months later for good behavior. For her part, Clare Schroeder elaborated on her feelings in Helen Whitney’s 2011 documentary, “Forgiveness: A Time to Love and a Time to Hate.” “What she did was not OK, it was never OK, it never will be OK. It’s not forgivable,” Schroeder told the filmmaker. “But that doesn’t mean that she can’t go on to become the person that she hopes to become. And that’s a great goal and I wish that for her.”

In her postprison life, the woman who The New Yorker called “the last well-known sixties radical” has sold real estate, worked for the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts, and written a blog, practicalpeace.net (“How peace in the moment can make peace in the world”), which she admits she has neglected of late. For now, she’s promoting the book and trying to spend time with her grandchildren. “I feel remarkably well,” she said. “Life is full of amazing possibilities.”

