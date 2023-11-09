The Patriot Way or the highway for Bill Belichick?

Vennochi humbly calls herself a “non-football expert.” I would call myself a football fan, and I am disappointed in the results this team has put up so far. But it’s fair to blame all parties involved. If the Krafts want to part ways with the coach once the season concludes, so be it, but any mid-season firing would be shameful.

Joan Vennochi’s column “Lighten up on Bill Belichick” (Opinion, Nov. 7) was a breath of fresh air. New England sports fans have become increasingly spoiled. Where is the dedication? Why don’t we hold ourselves to the same standard of performance we demand of the New England Patriots? Booing our home team on Sundays has really promoted positivity and motivated them to try their best, hasn’t it?

Advertisement

My question for those calling for Belichick’s head is: If you’re all such sports experts, why are you writing your thoughts on social media and not coaching the game?

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Brianna Silva

Peabody





You have got to put a well-trained professional team on the field, no matter how successful your previous seasons were. When your team regularly plays sloppy ball, committing mistakes, penalties, and turnovers, and rarely scores even 20 points, which is not enough to win or be close to winning most games, then you need to make major changes to the team leadership.

When the offensive line can’t block for runners and the quarterback, and the receivers don’t get open or catch the ball, then you have reached a level of unacceptable play.

The Patriots have regularly reached that level this season. It is not so much the win-loss record as it is how they’ve played the games. It is hard to win a game in the NFL — that’s a given. As fans, we’d like to have a team that wins more often than it loses, but what we really expect is a well-played game from the home team, win or lose.

Advertisement

Dan Kaplan

Wellesley





Give Bill Belichick, the team, and their imperfections a break — and, hopefully, time to improve from the dismal spot they’re in now. Sure, they should get a push in that direction from fans, but all the automatic anger from the boobirds is embarrassing and tiresome. I’m looking for more from the team, but I know I’m lucky to have been here to enjoy what we’ve had.

John Fournier

Falmouth





I agree with Joan Vennochi. Give the greatest coach of all time a break. Show some gratitude for all the good years, people.

Philippa Mulford

Duxbury





I read, with interest, Ben Volin’s “It looks like the end is near for Belichick” (Sports, Nov. 6). Bill Belichick had the great good fortune to have Tom Brady as his quarterback. In addition to Brady’s obvious skill, TB12 provided what, I suspect, Belichick has sorely lacked: the ability to inspire folks to fight for each other (see Shakespeare’s “Henry V” speech, given as the English were about to go into battle against a much larger French army and likely slaughter: “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers”).

What’s more, if Belichick goes, I will not miss his press conferences, where a hardworking journalist might get only a word or two (or even a grunt) after asking a well-thought-out question. People seemed to put up with this rudeness, confusing it with genius.

Advertisement

Robert Pressberg

Newton