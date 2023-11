Regarding the testimony of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in the family’s civil fraud trial in New York: When I was growing up in West Roxbury, my family sat in the cellar watching “Bonanza” with Ben Cartwright, Hoss, and Little Joe trying to do the right thing.

I wonder whether the Trump family was sitting in a mansion in New York watching reruns of “Hogan’s Heroes” and listening to Sergeant Shultz say, “I see nothing! I know nothing!”