Against a second tough opponent, Celtics are found wanting again in a back-to-back loss to the 76ers

The Celtics didn’t play particularly well. They couldn’t stop Tyrese Maxey from getting to the spots where he wanted to score key buckets. They provided resistance against Joel Embiid, but the Philadelphia complementary players were better than their Boston counterparts.

They could have relented down 14 with under two minutes left, but the Celtics put together a valiant rally to try to win a game they didn’t deserve to win. When Kristaps Porzingis’s 3-point attempt fell short, the Celtics were relegated to the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with a 106-103 loss at Wells Fargo Center .

PHILADELPHIA — The question is whether the Celtics should continue to be encouraged after a second consecutive road loss, one which they reverted back to some unwanted habits and multiple stretches of slippage against the motivated Philadelphia 76ers.

A few days ago, the Celtics were considered the best team in the NBA after a 5-0 start, but now they’ve faced two rugged teams that defended well and forced them into relying more on long-range shots. Some of those shots Wednesday were good looks, some were settled for.

The bottom line is the Celtics are 26 for 86 (30 percent) in the past two games from the 3-point line. And their goal this season was to be more varied offensively, find ways to score easier baskets, and get more midrange and other 2-point shots.

The 3-point shot was not why the Celtics lost. They were outhustled most of the night, gave up 19 second-chance points and also yielded 39 points in the second quarter.

The 76ers organization is officially free from the James Harden malaise. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last week, and Philly is now a deeper club with the speedy Maxey in control of the offense. The Celtics didn’t have any individual who could adequately guard him and that included Jrue Holiday.

With Maxey able to attack the rim at will and also racing to rebounds (9 boards total) to push the ball, the Celtics were on their heels in key junctures. Boston actually led 35-24 with 10 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second period but then watched the 76ers go on a 20-5 run because they outworked the visitors.

“I think it was the second quarter when we gave up the offensive rebounds and transition [points],” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “We had some sloppy play. When you go back and watch close games, you never really lost in the fourth quarter. When you look at that run in the second quarter when we gave up three or four straight offensive rebounds and then we gave up a three, I think the game was lost there.”

Mazzulla was motivated by Monday’s loss to Minnesota because his team was pushed. On Wednesday, he was unusually chipper about the Celtics’ performance, even though they shot less than 40 percent and a combined 16 for 45 shooting from Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White.

The 76ers’ plan was to allow White to shoot threes and he attempted 11, his most since Feb. 14 of last season. He missed eight but many of those were quality looks.

Most teams are going to lose when they shoot 39.6 percent and miss 32 3-pointers, but the Celtics wanted to develop more and easier ways to score when 3-pointers weren’t falling. Porzingis had trouble posting up because he was being defended by the mammoth Embiid, and he’s losing that power struggle for paint territory every time.

Kristaps Porzingis found open interior shots hard to come by against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

But when the Celtics needed to rally in the third quarter and the 76ers were allowing them to come back from a 10-point deficit, the Celtics played too much hero ball, trying to overtake their hosts with a flurry of threes.

A key sequence occurred late in the third when Sam Hauser’s three brought Boston to within 1 point with 3:25 left. The Celtics went scoreless for the rest of the period, missing three 3-pointers, committing two turnovers, and not making three layups and a midrange jumper.

They were down 10 by then and spent the entire fourth quarter chasing the 76ers, but never truly found an offensive rhythm until it was too late.

“Honestly, I feel like we moved the ball really well,” Tatum said. “We just didn’t shoot the ball how we would have liked. I think that was the toughest part. I feel like we got good shots, good looks. We just didn’t shoot the ball great.

“Last game against Minnesota, we didn’t do a good job. I feel like throughout the game of having enough movement. Tonight I felt like we did.”

It’s no coincidence the Celtics have struggled to find offensive cohesion and make buckets against their two toughest opponents so far. They looked imposing offensively against lesser competition, but they’re going to need another gear, another wrinkle against the elite teams. And as they witnessed Wednesday, the 76ers are emerging as an elite team.

It’s far too early for real concern, but the Celtics have some improving to do to reach a level they may have thought they were already at. Poor defensive lapses, failure to collect rebounds, settling for threes when they’re not in the flow of the offense — these were the characteristics of last year’s Celtics.

This team is unquestionably better, but it’ll have to show it consistently because there’s more competition in the East than expected, and those teams are devising ways to beat these so-called Super Celtics.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.