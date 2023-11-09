Andover never looks back after a strong start vs. Weymouth to reach the Division 1 football state semifinals

Behind a balanced offensive attack and stout defensive line play, the fourth-seeded Warriors topped 12th-seeded Weymouth 26-14 on chilly, damp Thursday evening at Eugene G. Lovely Memorial Field.

ANDOVER — In less than three minutes of game play, the Andover football team turned a scoreless stalemate into a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter. It proved sufficient enough of a cushion to lift the host Warriors to a 26-14 victory over Weymouth and a berth in the MIAA Division 1 football state semifinals.

“We came in confident, knew we could get it done,” Andover senior linebacker Brian McSweeney said. “Defense let up two scores, which I’m not happy about, but we’ll learn from it and get better

“I’m ready to go to the semifinals.”

The fourth-seeded Warriors (9-1), ranked No. 7 in The Globe’s Top 20, will play the winner of Friday night’s game between top-seeded St. John’s Prep and eighth-seeded BC High for a spot in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

“At the beginning of the year, no one picked us, no one was pointing at our superstars. We do have them,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “For us to stick together throughout the good times and bad times has been great.”

The 12th-seeded Wildcats (7-3) were unable to reprise their role as spoiler after eliminating fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury, 20-0, in their first playoff game.

Andover built a 13-0 first-quarter lead, nabbing touchdowns on consecutive possessions. The Warriors’ stout defense, led by senior end Santiago Miranda, didn’t allow a first down on Weymouth’s first two possessions.

After converting a fourth down near midfield to keep a first-quarter drive alive, Andover junior quarterback Dom Papa (9-of-21 passing, 177 yards; 10 carries, 29 yards) found senior Brian Hnat (4 receptions, 54 yards) for a 5-yard score.

“Obviously, we want to come out here and score a thousand points, but we can’t sometimes, so we rely on our defense,” Papa said. “They do a phenomenal job of keeping us in a comfortable spot.”

After going three-and-out, Weymouth stumbled when it’s punter’s knee hit the ground, giving Andover the ball at the Weymouth 25. On the next play, Andover’s Jason DeJesus jetted in for a touchdown on an end-around run. Weymouth got to the Andover 10 on its next possession, but fumbled at the 8. Andover recovered, and tacked on a 25-yard field goal from sophomore Nate Bernardin.

“Our guys are just phenomenal athletes,” Papa said.

Andover sophomore running back Dante Burger (19 carries, 127 yards, 1 touchdown) and senior Chris LeBrun, who had more than 100 yards on kick returns, rounded out the Warriors’ balanced attack in all phases.

Perry, who plans on scouting tomorrow night’s quarterfinal between St. John’s Prep and BC High, knows the job is not done.

“Now we’ve got an opportunity that we’ve been waiting a long time for,” he said.