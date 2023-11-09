Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer gets off to a running start, blanks Central Catholic in Division 1 tourney

In the 13th minute, junior Téa Briggs volleyed home a goal and Ava Graham added an insurance tally in the 61st minute as the second-seeded Shamrocks cruised to a 2-0 second-round win No. 18 Central Catholic. Feehan will host No. 7 Acton-Boxborough (13-3-2) in the quarterfinals Sunday at 4 p.m.

Rap music blasted through the speakers and the Bishop Feehan team sprinted through their pre-game routine, every player with a fierce look of concentration. Thirty minutes before the pre-game ceremony, the Shamrocks were already off-and-running at full intensity.

Natick’s Kira Henderson (top) and Weymouth’s Madelyn Palmer battle for a high ball in Thursday's Division 1 second-round game. Natick prevailed, 2-0, over their Bay State Conference rival.

The Shamrocks (18-0-1) started fast, pushing the play with pace and forcing the issue, commanding possession throughout. After several close calls, Briggs, a junior from North Attleborough, waited on a lofted ball over the backline and smashed it far side to open the scoring.

“We practice like we play,” said Briggs. “We want to win every game and we want to be as competitive as we can during practice so that we can do what we can during the game.”

Graham, a senior captain from Smithfield, R.I., outraced the defense on a beautiful ball from Neve Taylor and buried a breakaway opportunity to seal the deal.

“I just thought about my team and how I needed to put it in the back of the net for them,” said Graham. “I took it with patience and looked for the open corner.”

Taylor and Brooke Kennedy, a junior from Wrentham, controlled the middle of the field and sent probing passes out wide to stretch the defense.

Senior goaltender Lauren Sanchez was remarkable for the Raiders (15-4-1), recording 17 saves.

The relentlessness that the Shamrocks displayed in warmups carried over to the game, as the Shamrocks excelled at winning contested balls. The entire team swarmed back on defense whenever the Raiders attempted to counter, resulting in strong tackles and regaining possession quickly.

“It’s tough to score on us, most games,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. “It’s been like that for a few years. They’re consistent and they’re tough to get around, guys like [Amanda] Peck and Kennedy, they win the ball so much.”

“We pride ourselves on making it difficult for teams to score and everyone defends on this team, right from Graham backwards.”

Natick’s Kaitlyn LeBrun (right), who scored the only two goals of the game, is s congratulated by teammate Stella Boggis as time expired in the Division 1 second-round win over Weymouth. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Natick 2, Weymouth 0 — Just as coach Dave Wainwright predicted, the top-seeded Redhawks (18-1-1) received all they could handle from their Bay State Conference rival. But a pair of second-half penalty kicks from senior captain Kaitlyn LeBrun was the difference in the second-round win at chilly Natick High.

“Any time we see someone we’ve already seen during the regular we know it’s going to be a grind,” said Wainwright. “They made this game a physical battle. It was everything as expected.”

In the 45th minute, Nicole Proia dribbled down the left seam and was tackled as she attempted a shot in front of the net. The referee blew the whistle for a penalty kick. In stepped the calm, cool, and collected LeBrun who slid the shot bottom right for a 1-0 lead.

LeBrun’s second penalty kick in the 68th minute was also no problem, supplying the Redhawks impenetrable back line enough cushion to secure the win. Natick will host Concord-Carlisle in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“The frequency of us being in the final third and in the box created our opportunities,” said Wainwright. “And Kaitlyn LeBrun did what she does for us.”

Division 3 State

Hanover 2, Wilmington 0 — Sophie Schiller and Sophia Foley each scored for the No. 3 Hawks (19-0-1) in second-round triumph.

Nipmuc 3, Dedham 1 — Abby Mullins and Kyah Montano each logged a goal and an assist for the No. 7 Warriors (16-2-2) in the second-round win.

Pope Francis 3, Archbishop Williams 1 — Isabella Meadows scored twice for the No. 5 Cardinals (17-1-0) in the second-round victory in Chicopee. Maeve Turmel also scored for Pope Francis.

Division 5 State

Georgetown 1, Tahanto 0 — In overtime, Kayla Gibbs curled in a corner kick just over the fingertips of the Tahanto keeper to lift the 10th-seeded Royals (10-7-2) to the second-round win in Boylston.

Matt Doherty reported from Natick. Ethan Kagno and Mike Puzzanghera also contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.