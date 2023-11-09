In Division 2 quarterfinal, lining up an up-tempo offense (Marshfield) vs. a dogged defense (Bishop Feehan)

The Shamrocks graduated 27 players from a state semifinals team, including their entire offensive line, starting quarterback, and lead rusher Nick Yanchuk, so there were a lot of players getting their first varsity reps early in the season.

Despite a season-opening loss to North Attleborough, Bishop Feehan football coach Bryan Pinabell had full confidence that his team could make another run.

The fifth-year coach saw positive signs in the second half of the opener, which have carried over during a seven-game win streak that has sixth-seeded Feehan (7-1) looking sharp ahead of Friday’s Division 2 state quarterfinal matchup at No. 3 Marshfield (7-2).

“We’re a very different team this year,” said Pinabell. “I wouldn’t say we’re a spread team, but we have some of those elements. We can run the ball efficiently and we’re very multiple. We had nine guys touch the ball on Friday [a 24-0 win over Concord-Carlisle].”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The offense has come along with sophomore quarterback Owen Mordas under center, but defense has been the story. The Shamrocks have yielded four touchdowns in the past seven weeks, , two coming in a thrilling 29-26 win at Bishop Fenwick in triple overtime.

Defensive tackles Brendan Koss and Reid Clemente have returned, and defensive end Sean Judge has been a ballhawk with a team-leading five interceptions. Senior linebacker Brett McCaffrey and safety Shane Evans anchor the back end.

Junior David Quinn rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Concord-Carlisle, while Mordas raised his tally to 1,121 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in the win.

“The team we have now, we haven’t even thought about last year,” said Evans, who formally committed to UMass Lowell for baseball Wednesday. “We’re focusing on right now. It feels great when everyone can pitch in. We have a team-based approach and the more we can utilize players, the better it is for the future.”

The strength of Feehan’s defense will be tested by Marshfield’s high-powered offense.

With only 15 seniors on a 130-player roster, the Rams dropped their opener, 41-20, to defending D1 Super Bowl champion St. John’s Prep, then found a rhythm in a narrow 27-24 loss at Methuen.

Marshfield clawed its way to a 15-9 win over Mansfield the next week, and has since averaged 49.3 points per game over six straight wins.

“[Marshfield coach] Chris [Arouca] is an offensive guru,” praised Pinabell. “His philosophy is to try to get in as many plays as he can. They’re going to throw a million things at us, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. It’s going to be the best offense we’ve faced so far.”

Two years ago, Marshfield graduated a massive senior class after falling to Catholic Memorial in the state semifinals. Last year the Rams hit their stride late, only to lose, 17-13, to King Philip in the quarterfinals.

Nic Cupples is Marshfield’s sole captain this season, with cornerback Gio Joseph and linemen John McAlpine and Jake Ekstrom the only other returners.

Junior Tor Maas has taken control of a hyper speed, no-huddle offense. The 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound quarterback has passed for 1,482 yards with 18 total touchdown. Cupples (30 receptions, 405 yards), Charlie Carroll (21 receptions, 334 yards), and Reid Bergamesca (18 receptions, 339 yards) have been his main targets, with Davin True (806 rushing yards, 18 TDs) leading the ground attack.

“Tor is one of the most unheralded good quarterbacks around,” said Arouca. “He’s what makes it go. If you’re going to play that fast, you’re going to have to be decisive.”

“Our whole practice is up-tempo. Offense, defense, everybody. Nobody walks anywhere. We try to go as fast as we can through every rep. We have a saying, ‘Do it right, make it light. Do it wrong, make it long,’ which means we have to keep repping it out, until we get it right.”

Arouca recognized that Feehan is probably the best defense his offense will have faced since they hosted St. John’s Prep. As a former captain and two-time champion at Marshfield, Arouca (’98) knows what it takes to line up against tough opponents.

“This is why you play,” Arouca said. “This is why you show up in January and on the hottest days of the summer to lift weights and run sprints. Football is different. You practice more than any sport, with fewer games, to have the opportunity to play next to the kids you grew up with, in front of your hometown fans on a Friday night.”