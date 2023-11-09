Islanders at Bruins: With injuries across the roster, Boston hopes young players can keep stepping up

Lohrei and Beecher have been used even more with forwards Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko and defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Derek Forbort all unavailable recently. Thursday is the fourth and final game of McAvoy’s suspension for an illegal check to the head, as the league denied his appeal Wednesday evening.

Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher, both 22, made the difference in a 3-2 win over the Stars Monday with their first career goals. Nineteen-year-old wunderkind Matt Poitras (4 goals, 3 assists) is off to a hot start. Their success is a pattern that bodes well for a Bruins roster that looked in the offseason like it wouldn’t have the impact players it needed.

A youth movement is afoot for the Bruins, whose rookies have showed up and showed off early this season.

Linus Ullmark is expected to start in goal against the Islanders, who have gone 1-1-2 since banking back-to-back wins twice through their first seven games. Tuesday’s 4-2 home loss to the Minnesota Wild was their first regulation loss since Oct. 24.

Puck drops on Causeway Street at 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -145. Over/under: 5.5.

Islanders

Season record: 5-3-3. vs. spread: 4-7. Over/under: 4-6, 1 push

Last 10 games: 4-3-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

Bruins

Season record: 10-1-1. vs. spread: 8-4. Over/under: 3-9

Last 10 games: 8-1-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 3-7

Team statistics

Goals scored: NY Islanders 29, Boston 38

Goals allowed: NY Islanders 31, Boston 23

Power play: NY Islanders 15.2%, Boston 17.5%

Penalty minutes: NY Islanders 112, Boston 139

Penalty kill: NY Islanders 79.5%, Boston 94.0%

Faceoffs won: NY Islanders 52.8%, Boston 51.4%

Stat of the day: The Islanders have a minus-5 goal differential (7-2) in the final frame over their last four games.

Notes: The Eastern Conference’s best team at 10-1-1, Boston bounced back from its first regulation loss with a Monday win at Dallas. ... Lauko returned to practice Wednesday after suffering a facial fracture after getting clipped by a skate blade on Oct. 24. He wore a non-contact jersey with a full cage and neck guard Wednesday. ... Forward Morgan Geekie (upper body) also is ailing and has joined teammates on the list of those injured, while designated as week-to-week. The forward’s absence had a ripple effect on the lines at practice, with Danton Heinen moving up to play with Poitras and Jake DeBrusk. Heinen’s spot on the fourth line with Beecher and Oskar Steen was taken by Patrick Brown. The other lines: Pavel Zacha with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak; and Charlie Coyle with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic. ... Maine native Oliver Wahlstrom, who was a healthy scratch for two games before aligning with Islanders captain Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal, scored his first goal, took four shots, and blocked two in New York’s game against the Wild. ... Prior to Tuesday, the Oct. 14 opener was the Isles’ last game with a fully healthy top six on defense. Adam Pelech (lower body) returned after being sidelined Saturday against Carolina.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.