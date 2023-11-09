It’s a career first three-for-all for Charlie Coyle as Bruins handle Islanders at Garden

Charlie Coyle scored three times — his first career hat trick (and career points Nos. 400, 401, and 402) — as Boston improved to 11-1-1.

Just 43 seconds after giving up a tying shorthanded goal early in the third period, David Pastrnak struck on the power play to regain the lead, and the Bruins rode the momentum to the victory.

The Bruins flashed their transition game and turned a negative into a positive Thursday night in a 5-2 win over the Islanders at TD Garden.

The Bruins set the pace early, dominating the first 10 minutes and landing several testers on Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, who stood tall and sprawled wide.

Kevin Shattenkirk made a nifty move on an early pinch in, weaving through the defense and dropping one on Sorokin’s doorstep. There were no Bruins home to collect the mail, however.

Jake DeBrusk, whose game has been a little more caffeinated lately, zipped a wrister from the slot off a long pass from Mason Lohrei, but Sorokin flashed his left pad. Coyle fired a wrister from just inside the blue line, but without any traffic in front, Sorokin gobbled it up easily.

Lohrei, who had some hiccups but shook them off quickly, had a nice rush and touch pass through the slot that just slipped off Brad Marchand’s stick.

Trent Frederic’s one-touch off a backhand feed from James van Riemsdyk was swatted away by Sorokin. A shift later Frederic returned the favor, but JVR couldn’t pull the trigger in tight.

The combo finally clicked at 14:05 of the first when van Riemsdyk slid a pass through the slot to a charging Frederic. After settling the puck, Frederic ripped a rising wrister over Sorokin’s blocker for a 1-0 lead. It was the 600th career point for JVR.

Coyle, who picked up the second assist, really made the play, protecting the puck in the offensive zone before dishing.

Frederic again heard his name bounce off the rafters moments later, but it wasn’t what he wanted to hear after being whistled for cross checking. The Islanders make it hurt, clicking for a rare power-play goal against the Bruins.

Noah Dobson blasted one from the blue line that Linus Ullmark deflected high in the air. Brock Nelson, parked in the crease, waited for the puck to float down before chopping it past Ullmark to tie it.

As the second period opened, Matthew Barzal, who spent most of the night with Marchand in his mug, found Casey Cizikas steaming in off the left point, but Cizikas’s tester was corralled by Ullmark.

The Bruins went on the power play for the first time when Jean-Gabriel Pageau was called for holding for his bear hug on Matt Poitras. Boston regained the lead by clicking for one of their prettiest goals on the young season.

Coyle won a faceoff back to Shattenkirk. He deftly drew a defender out before sliding the puck to Pastrnak, who spotted Pavel Zacha down low. Pastrnak sent a hard pass to Zacha, who one-touched to Coyle in the bumper spot, and Coyle one-timed it past Sorokin for the 2-1 edge. It was tic-tac-toe hockey at its finest.

The clubs traded several chances over the final minutes of a wide-open second featuring many odd-man rushes but not a lot of finishing touches. Simon Holmstrom eventually tied things at 2 with a shorthanded tally 2:50 into the third period. Pastrnak needed just 43 seconds to answer, trickling a puck through the legs of Sorokin from the left circle.

Coyle’s second came roughly six minutes later at 9:26, stripping the puck on the left boards and skating across the slot, where van Riemsdyk fed him for the 4-2 lead. That was it for the scoring until 18:38, when Pastrnak skated in with a clear look at the empty net only to feed it to the slot and a charging Coyle, who redirected it home and set off a deluge of hats.

