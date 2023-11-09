Milton’s stout defense holds Dartmouth in check, propelling the No. 3 Wildcats to the Division 3 semifinals

Senior captain Griffin White, a two-way offensive and defensive lineman, led Milton’s defensive effort with two fumble recoveries in the first half. White’s first recovery led to Milton’s first touchdown.

The Milton High football team relied upon its suffocating defense to keep Dartmouth’s high-powered offense off the board through the first three quarters of a Division 3 quarterfinal on Thursday night at Brooks Field in Milton. It gave the third-seeded Wildcats all the buffer they would need to seal a 28-7 victory that sent Milton back to the D3 state semifinals.

“Great game, but it was all up to the other people that forced those fumbles” said White. “I just got lucky, I feel.”

The Wildcats used a balanced approach to drive down the field led by running back Nathan Ehui, who rushed 21 times for 144 yards and a 3-yard touchdown, and wide receiver Roman Sammon, who was on the receiving end of a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Patrick Miller that gave Milton a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

After forcing a Dartmouth punt later in the half, Milton drove down the field and Ehui scored from 3 yards out on a fourth-and-goal conversion. Miller ran in the two-point attempt to expand Milton’s lead, 14-0.

“Our O-line is amazing. It doesn’t matter who is in” said Ehui.

Milton running back Nathan Ehui carried 21 times for 144 yards and scored a 3-yard TD on a fourth-and-goal conversion attempt. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

White’s second fumble recovery set the Wildcats up with a first down and goal to go, but the Wildcats failed to capitalize on the scoring opportunity when the drive was halted at the Dartmouth 8 by Jason Martin’s interception.

That fortuitous turnover, however, did not result in a momentum shift for the Indians (9-1), who were met with a stiff second-half resistance from Milton’s stifling defense.

Hartford (5 carries, 103 yards) and Teddy Collins added second-half rushing touchdowns of 11 and 1 yards, respectively, while Aidan Rowley converted a pair of extra points attempts.

Dartmouth added a touchdown with 34 seconds left on a 4-yard pass from Jackson Hart to Donovan Burgo, but it proved to be only a parting shot.

Milton (7-3) advances to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season and will will play the winner of Friday night’s D3 quarterfinal matchup between second-seeded Billerica and No. 10 Westfield.

Milton High players celebrate their 28-7 win over Dartmouth High in a Div. 3 football playoff game Thursday in Milton. It sent the third-seeded Wildcats back to the D3 state semifinals. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 1 State

Andover 26, Weymouth 14 — The fourth-seeded Warriors (9-1) broke open a scoreless stalemate with a pair of first-quarter scores in their quarterfinal matchup against the 12th-seeded Wildcats in Andover. Junior quarterback Dom Papa completed 9 of 21 passes for 177 yards and connected with Brian Hnat (4 receptions, 54 yards) on a 5-yard TD toss.

Sophomore running back Dante Burger ran for 127 yards and 1 TD on nine carries while senior Chris LeBrun had more than 100 yards on kick returns for the Warriors, who will next face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal matchup between top-seeded St. John’s Prep and No. 8 BC High.

“At the beginning of the year, no one picked us, no one was pointing at our superstars. We do have them,” said Andover coach E.J. Perry. “For us to stick together throughout the good times and bad times has been great.”

Division Small State Vo-Tech

Blue Hills 46, Nashoba Valley Tech 12 — Aidan Landers (135 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Caiden Montas (117 rushing yards, 3 2-point conversions), and Matt Began (102 rushing yards, 2 TDs), led the rushing attack and Jadi Cardoso caught a pair of touchdowns with an interception on defense to lead the Eagles (6-4) in the MVADA Small quarterfinals.

Non-tournament games

Braintree 43, New Bedford 7 — After missing much of his junior season due to injury, James Curry continued his fantastic senior campaign with four touchdowns to lead the Wamps (6-4) in a non-playoff win, raising his total to a program-record 21 touchdowns on the season.

East Boston 26, Dracut 25 — Gabe Silva hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception and rushed for two more, powering the Jets (5-4) to a nonleague win. Ben De Jesus posted four touchdowns for Dracut — a punt return, a reception, and two rushing scores.

Joseph Case 10, Nantucket 7 — Nathan Wood tumbled in for a touchdown and Aedan Borges booted the winning field goal, lifting the Cardinals (5-4) to a nonleague win.

Lynn Tech 18, Lynn English 12 — Cesar Reyes scored the winning touchdown with 1:18 to go, lifting the Tigers (5-5) to a nonleague win

Malden 26, Boston Latin 20 — Aiden Brett tossed a pair of touchdowns, propelling the Golden Tornadoes (3-7) to a nonleague win.

Medfield 26, Dighton-Rehoboth 21 — Nick Haspidis found Will Griffin, Nick Gangemi, and Roman Schoenfeld for touchdowns through the air to lift the Warriors (3-7) to a non-playoff win.

Newton South 40, Lexington 14 — Charlie Vyadro completed 14-of-17 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns, connecting twice with Paxton Boyd (5 receptions, 165 yards) and once with Will Cotter, who also rushed for two scores to pace the Lions (6-4) in non-playoff action.

Pentucket/Georgetown 14, Greater Lawrence 7 — Kevin Reiter added a rushing score and passing touchdown to Caleb Meisner for the Panthers (6-4) in a non-playoff win against the Reggies (4-6).

Revere 33, Gloucester 14 — Carlos Rizo tossed three touchdowns with Danny Hou accounting for 120 yards and two scares, and Gio Woodard rushed for two touchdowns, lifting the Patriots (4-6) to a nonleague win.

Saugus 61, Wilmington 28 — Christian Febbo’s 32-yard touchdown catch highlighted a nonleague triumph for the Wildcats (5-5). Nike Iascone, Mark Halloran, and Julien Cella added rushing touchdowns for Wilmington.

Taunton 13, Brockton 12 — Dylan Keenan hooked up with Carlos Cruz in the end zone for a 6-yard TD for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter for the visiting Tigers (6-4) in a non-playoff win over the Boxers (3-6).

Wareham 24, Seekonk 12 — Ajay Lopes broke an 80-yard touchdown run and Will Halloran tallied a passing and rushing score the lift the Vikings (7-3) in non-playoff action.

Watertown 33, Arlington Catholic 7 — Asa Logan hit the ground running with a pair of 37, and 10-yard touchdown scores for the Raiders (3-7) in a non-playoff victory.

Woburn 42, North Andover 22 — Bryan Ferreira rumbled for 276 yards and five touchdowns — four rushing scores and a punt return — powering the Tanners (7-3) to a nonleague win. Ferreira’s performance is good for the second-most rushing yards in a single game in school history.

Globe correspondent Greg Levinsky reported from Andover. Correspondents Mitch Fink, Ethan Kagno, Jackson Tolliver and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.