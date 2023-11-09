No. 10 Franklin girls’ volleyball upsets second-seeded Haverhill in five-set thriller to earn a berth in the Division 1 state semifinals

Taylor Lacerda (13 kills, 24 digs) smacked the winning kill down the line from her spot by the left pin, ending a thriller at Haverhill High with a 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 15-12 finish for No. 10 Franklin (19-2). It is the second game in a row where the Panthers went on the road and won a five-setter.

In the first set, the Franklin girls’ volleyball team blew a 9-0 start, gradually relenting as Haverhill found their groove in a tense Division 1 quarterfinal matchup. Down two sets to one, the Panthers began their comeback by playing like every point as if it was do or die.

“I think it was just obviously adrenaline, but the fact that we both knew that we needed that point,” the senior hitter said. “It wasn’t just that it was the winning point, but the team was putting all we had into that one set especially and we needed to put it down.”

Senior Sasha Tracy (53 assists) spread the ball out, finding Lacerda’s twin, Grace (10 kills), and sophomores Olivia Alberti (15 kills), and Makayla Kuykendall (19 kills).

“Everyone on our team is really strong at hitting,” said Kuykendall, who took charge in the fourth set with nine kills. “Spreading it out makes it harder for the other team to read consistently where we’re going to go.”

After senior libero Leah Cooke was lost for the season, junior Olivia Valante helped fill that role. She got the start in this game, coming up with a team-high 32 digs.

“It’s definitely getting real,” Valante said. “I try to keep my energy very high throughout sets… Sometimes I play better under pressure because I feel more focused and dialed in.”

Senior Emme Cerasuolo was outstanding for the No. 2 Hillies (19-2), amassing 48 assists, 17 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces, and 2 blocks. Classmate Sydney Riley (21 kills, 4 blocks) and junior Gabby Burdier (12 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces) also came up big for Haverhill.

“Franklin and us are very similar teams: tough defense, good hitters,” said Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis. “We knew it was going to be a battle all night. Very proud of our guys and Franklin, too, they did a great job.”

Last time the Panthers reached the semifinals was in 2021, and they lost in that round. They have a chance to get through this year against either No. 3 Barnstable or No. 6 Andover.

“We’ve had a lot of adversities this year with injuries and losing some games we weren’t happy about,” said Franklin coach Sam Redmond. “We’ve learned to fight until you’re done. We have that same momentum, we knew we could still do it.”

Franklin will continue to be the lower seed in each matchup, but knocking off No. 7 Newton South and No. 2 Haverhill has given them momentum.

“I feel like the last game we realized we can go to a higher seed and still win and come out as hard as we know we’re capable of,” Tracy said. “A lot of stress comes with that, but we’re so confident and the team knows how to build each other up.”

Needham 3, Attleboro 0 — The fifth-seeded Rockets (16-3) soared to a quarterfinal win behind Sam Tam (15 kills, 12 digs), Lizzie Tam (29 assists), and Izzy Streeper (6 aces, 11 digs). Alex Sykora added eight kills.

Division 4 State

Frontier 3, Joseph Case 1 — Caroline Deane led the way with 24 kills and 25 digs as the third-seeded Red Hawks (18-5) notched the quarterfinals victory. Frontier will face second-seeded Bellingham in the semifinals round.

Division 5 State

Turners Falls 3, Hopedale 0 — Taylor Greene (22 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs), Janelle Massey (8 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs), and Madi Liimatainen (10 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 6 digs) drove the attack for the third-seeded Thunder (20-2) in the quarterfinals win. Turners Falls will face second-seeded Bourne in the semifinals.

