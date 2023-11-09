Patriots excited for Sunday’s game in Germany against the Colts

The team practiced before departing Thursday night. The plan was for the players to sleep on the plane into Friday, then make sure to stay awake Friday to get acclimated to the time change. The Patriots will practice on Friday, then have Saturday to further adjust their body clocks.

FOXBOROUGH — There were plenty of roller bags in the Patriots locker room Thursday morning, as players went through final preparations for their trip to Germany to face the Colts Sunday.

“I try not to connect to Wi-Fi on the plane,” he said. “Maybe I shouldn’t have said that, so my wife doesn’t know that. If you don’t have Wi-Fi, there is nothing else to do but to get some sleep. So that’s what I do when we head out West, or on some of our longer trips.”

A November game between sub-.500 teams wouldn’t necessarily generate much buzz, but playing it in Germany — especially for a Patriots team that doesn’t have a lot of players who have played overseas — can provide a dash of excitement.

“I think it’s cool,” said quarterback Mac Jones. “It’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and play the game that we love in front of a different crowd. Definitely looking forward to it.”

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson. “I’ve never been to Germany, never really been out of the country anywhere. It’s going to be fun to play in front of the German fans.”

“Very excited,” said defensive end Deatrich Wise. “I saw some soccer games where they had fireworks at the stadium. I hope they bring that to our game, too. I think that would be pretty cool.”

Haven’t missed a beat

For a team that’s operating with a backup quarterback — rookie starter Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending right shoulder injury in Week 5, yielding to Gardner Minshew — the Colts have been one of the more surprising offensive stories of the season.

Buoyed in large part by Jonathan Taylor (254 rushing yards in five games) and Zack Moss (615 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per carry), Indianapolis is averaging 25.8 points per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

“The O-line is pretty big, they have a very scrappy quarterback willing to get things done,” said Wise. “And Jonathan Taylor and Moss are a two-headed monster.”

Minshew, who has 29 starts in 41 games in his five-year career, has never faced a Bill Belichick-led defense, and he said this week he needs to be “dialed in.”

“Always pretty multiple, can do about anything, will show you a bunch of different looks,” Minshew said. “They can run stuff the week of that they haven’t. I think you just really have to be dialed in with your looks, be very solid with what we have going on, and stick to our rules.”

“He’s done a good job really of handling the offense,” Belichick said of Minshew. “Just executing the offense, obviously that’s a big part of it. They have good skill players, and a couple of good running backs now. He does a nice job of making good decisions and getting the ball to skill players.”

Tough breaks

A day after it was revealed that offensive line coach Adrian Klemm would miss time because of an illness, left guard Cole Strange talked about the misfortune the line has had to endure.

“It’s been aggravating,” he said. “I’m sure everyone feels the aggravation, and no one more than us. It’s just kind of one of those years. Obviously, from that standpoint, it’s not going well. It’s just tough break after tough break. I don’t know if you can chalk it up to anything. Coincidence? It’s just aggravating, though.”

Injuries have sidelined fourth-fifths of the starting line for long periods, so the Patriots have used seven different combinations in nine games.

“The only thing you can do is to continue to improve what you can,” Strange said. “I know it’s cheesy, and I know everyone in here says it and you all probably get tired of hearing it, but it’s the truth: Come to work, come to practice, think of what I need to work on.

“No one, myself especially, has no field where they can’t improve. Other than that, you just chalk it up to ‘that’s outside of my control.’ "

Brown ruled out

Left tackle Trent Brown walked through the locker room prior to practice but declined to speak with reporters, and he later was one of three players listed as out for Sunday’s game. Brown (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (personal), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) will not play … Brown’s absence could clear the way for another elevation for Conor McDermott, who started last Sunday against the Commanders before reverting back to the practice squad. In addition, cornerback Shaun Wade, who has been trending in the right direction according to Belichick, will likely be in line for a larger role against the Colts. And Parker being down could open the door for Tyquan Thornton or Kayshon Boutte, the latter of whom has been inactive since the opener … The Colts have ruled out cornerback Julius Brents and tight end Andrew Ogletree.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.