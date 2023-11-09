scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers wins Silver Slugger Award

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated November 9, 2023, 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers hit .271 with a .851 OPS, 33 homers, and 100 RBIs in 2023.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Rafael Devers of the Red Sox was the Silver Slugger Award winner at third base in the American League.

He hit .271 with a .851 OPS, 33 homers, and 100 RBIs. Devers previously won the award in 2021.

The winners, as selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore

First base — Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay

Second base — Marcus Semien, Texas

Third base — Rafael Devers, Boston

Shortstop — Corey Seager, Texas

Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Houston

Outfield — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle

Outfield — Luis Robert Jr., Chicago

Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

Utility — Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore

Team: Texas Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — William Contreras, Milwaukee

First base — Matt Olson, Atlanta

Second base — Luis Arraez, Florida

Third base — Austin Riley, Atlanta

Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, New York

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Outfield — Juan Soto, San Diego

Designated hitter — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

Utility — Cody Bellinger, Chicago

Team: Atlanta Braves

