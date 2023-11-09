Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers wins Silver Slugger Award

Rafael Devers of the Red Sox was the Silver Slugger Award winner at third base in the American League.
He hit .271 with a .851 OPS, 33 homers, and 100 RBIs. Devers previously won the award in 2021.
The winners, as selected by major league coaches and managers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore
First base — Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay
Second base — Marcus Semien, Texas
Third base — Rafael Devers, Boston
Shortstop — Corey Seager, Texas
Outfield — Kyle Tucker, Houston
Outfield — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle
Outfield — Luis Robert Jr., Chicago
Designated hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Utility — Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore
Team: Texas Rangers
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — William Contreras, Milwaukee
First base — Matt Olson, Atlanta
Second base — Luis Arraez, Florida
Third base — Austin Riley, Atlanta
Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, New York
Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles
Outfield — Juan Soto, San Diego
Designated hitter — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
Utility — Cody Bellinger, Chicago
Team: Atlanta Braves
