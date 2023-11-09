Tate Hoffmeister, Needham steamroll past Methuen to reach Division 1 football semifinals

The senior followed the offensive line all night and scored the final three touchdowns of the game for the Rockets as No. 3 Needham steamrolled its way to the MIAA Division 1 semifinals with a 42-24 win over No. 6 Methuen. He finished with 25 carries for 126 yards and the Rockets (9-1) rolled to 273 yards on the ground and did not attempt a pass in the second half.

NEEDHAM — In the second half, everyone standing around Memorial Park knew that Needham was going hand it off to Tate Hoffmeister, but whether watching on the hill or along the Methuen sideline it didn’t matter one bit.

Needham High’s Tate Hoffmeister (No. 25) credited his offfensive line for paving the way in a 42-24 victory over Metheun as the fourth-seeded Rockets ran for 273 yards, with Hoffmeister gaining 126 yards on 25 carries and 3 TDs.

“All year. Great group of guys up front, they really produce,” Hoffmeister said of the offensive line. “They give me so many holes and give me that space to put on a move or two.”

The best success came to the left, following the lead of left tackle Charlie Simeone.

Brandt Bickford got the Rockets offense going in the second half, taking the first play from scrimmage 80 yards for a touchdown for a 21-9 lead. The game also ratcheted up in intensity as well with the Needham bench irate over a Methuen player colliding with assistant coach Greg Hoffmeister as Bickford went down the sideline.

The teams matched touchdowns as Methuen scored on its first series of the second half, only to have Hoffmeister score the first of his three touchdowns, making a nice cut back to the right for a 16-yard TD for a 28-16 advantage with 2:16 left in the third quarter to cap off an 11-play drive with Hoffmeister lugging the ball for eight of them.

“There was some stuff going on in the game that isn’t the way we play, that isn’t up to our standard, and I think some guys took that personally and I think that showed out on the field,” said Needham coach Doug Kopsco. “He ran tough as he always does and there was some extra hot sauce in some of those runs.”

Hoffmeister added TD runs of 2 and 1 yards in the fourth quarter.

Methuen quarterback Drew Eason threw for 265 and three touchdowns, including a 41-yard screen to Josh Kwakye that pulled the Rangers (7-3) to within 35-24 with 9:02 left before the Rockets sewed the game up.

Needham led 14-9 at halftime with Joe Kajunski giving the Rockets the lead for good at 7-3 early in the second quarter blocking a punt and scooping up the loose ball and taking it in from 12 yards out. The Rockets will next face with winner of Friday’s quarterfinal matchup between second-seeded Xaverian and No. 7 Springfield Central.



