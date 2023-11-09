What a kick for Belmont boys’ soccer: 30th seed to Division 1 quarterfinals with shootout victory

Belmont had just outlasted Natick, 2-1, in penalty kicks, capping a tense and physical second-round matchup in the rain. The hero was Samuel Kutsman, who moseyed to the spot as the fourth shooter and delivered the winning kick into the right corner.

“This is like a fairy tale,” said Kenkre, tears falling from his eyes. “In some ways, this is the greatest experience of my life.”

Last Wednesday, Belmont was seeded 30th in the Division 1 boys’ soccer bracket, making the tight-knit group from the Middlesex League a long shot for a deep state tournament run. On Thursday, amidst a chaotic, celebratory scene at Natick High, Belmont coach Niman Kenkre gave an emotional summary of the last week.

After watching the ball sail into the net, Kutsman sprinted across the field and slid on his knees, diving into a dogpile filled with exuberant teammates and sending the Marauders (13-5-4) into a quarterfinal showdown with league rival Winchester Sunday.

“There’s magic with this team,” said Kenkre. “We felt like we deserved more than a 30 seed. But we’re super confident right now and brimming with confidence. I can’t believe we’re in the Elite Eight.”

Thursday’s match was a microcosm of Belmont’s postseason, which began with a 2-0 win over Medford in the preliminary round and continued with a thrilling, 3-2, upset of third-seeded Acton-Boxborough on Sunday.

After 14th-seeded Natick took a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute on a goal by Matteo Uyar Belmont spent the next 30 minutes pressing for the equalizer. Finally, freshman Lawrence Tu controlled a bouncing ball outside the box and fired a shot that deflected off a body and rolled into the net, tying the score 1-1 in the 75th minute.

“We always push in those final minutes,” said senior captain Nikola Stefanovic. “That’s about the character of this team. We’ve faced a lot of adversity and we always find a way. Our character pushes us forward,”

In penalty kicks, the session was tied 2-2 when keeper Thomas Borkowski attempted a kick and sent his shot off the crossbar to give Natick the advantage. But the sophomore composed himself after the miss, returned to net, and stopped the final two shots to seal the victory.

Following the celebration, Stefanovic put his hands on his head, looked at Kenkre, and said “I can’t believe we’re going to the Elite Eight.”

Belmont’s Sam Kutsman (left) receives congratulations from the Marauder fans after his clinching goal in the shootout at Natick Thursday night. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Weymouth 2, Brockton 0 — Mason Fasoli and Cameron Walty scored for the No. 5 Wildcats (14-3-4) in the second-round win.

Winchester 3, Brookline 0 — Senior Liam Harris scored twice and classmate Ronan Walsh added a goal and an assist for the No. 11 Red and Black (15-1-2) in the second-round win. Colin Stesney logged the shutout, the second straight clean sheet for the senior.

“They threw everything they had at us and there were certainly some times it got a bit hairy, but we kept our cool and kept our composure,” Winchester coach Vinnie Musto said. “It’s the D1 state tournament, there’s no such thing as an easy match.”

Division 2 State

Wakefield 4, Somerset Berkley 0 — Jack Millward and Darragh Casey each slotted in a pair of goals for the No. 5 Warriors (15-3-2) in the second-round win. Millward struck twice in the first half before passing the baton to Casey, who scored both his tallies in the second half.

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 3, Swampscott 0 — Jack Martin supplied a goal and an assist for the No. 9 Raiders (12-6-2) in the second-round victory.

Division 5 State

Westport 7, Hull 0 — Will Quinlan (three goals), Nyzaiah Pacheco (two goals), Ben Novo (two goals), and Carter Couto (two assists) each played a part in multiple goals as the No. 8 Wildcats (19-0-1) picked up the Round of 16 victory.

Cam Kerry reported from Attleboro. Ethan Kagno, Mike Puzzanghera, and Julia Yohe contributed.