Father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz released after his kidnapping in Colombia by ELN guerrillas

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government announced Thursday that the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz was released, 12 days after his kidnapping in northern Colombia by members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN.

The release was announced by the government's delegation that currently is in peace negotiations with the ELN.

Luis Manuel Díaz's kidnapping on Oct. 28 in the small town of Barrancas quickly drew international attention. On Sunday (Nov. 5) , the younger Diaz appealed for his father 's release after scoring for Liverpool in a Premier League soccer match, revealing a T-shirt saying "Freedom for Papa" in Spanish.