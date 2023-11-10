10 classical concerts to light up your holiday season

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY Freshman artistic director Jonathan Cohen leads the Handel and Haydn Society’s annual performance of Handel’s evergreen oratorio “Messiah,” with vocal soloists Joélle Harvey, John Holiday, Stuart Jackson, and José Coca Loza (Nov. 24-26, Symphony Hall). Then, H+H principal keyboardist Ian Watson directs the annual “Baroque Christmas” celebration, featuring soprano Teresa Wakim and baritone David McFerrin with the H+H orchestra in cantatas, concertos, and sonatas (Dec. 14 and 17, Jordan Hall). 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON POPS December in Symphony Hall means it’s time for the beloved, tinsel-strewn tradition that is Holiday Pops, led by conductor Keith Lockhart with help from the orchestra, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and Santa Claus himself. The month includes a handful of hourlong children’s matinee concerts for the youngest attendees, and one sensory-friendly performance (Dec. 2) with relaxed house rules and extra support for concertgoers of all ages with special sensory needs. Dec. 1-24. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON BAROQUE The 50-year-old period instrument orchestra hosts its twin holiday traditions, first heralding Christmas with “Messiah” featuring vocal soloists Amanda Forsythe, Tamara Mumford, Karim Sulayman, and Roderick Williams (Dec. 2, GBH’s Calderwood Studio; Dec. 3, NEC’s Jordan Hall), and then bringing in the New Year with music by J.S. Bach, Biber, and Handel featuring soprano Sonja Tengblad and trumpet Justin Bland (Dec. 31, GBH’s Calderwood Studio; Jan. 1, Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge). All programs conducted by founder and music director Martin Pearlman. 617-987-8600, www.baroque.boston

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL Good cheer is in abundance in Boston Early Music Festival’s holiday-season offerings. First comes a new production of John Frederick Lampe’s “The Dragon of Wantley,” a 1736 English farce that gleefully skewers the excesses of Italian baroque opera; as usual, the creative triad of Paul O’Dette, Stephen Stubbs, and Gilbert Blin direct music and staging (Nov. 25-26, NEC’s Jordan Hall). Then, the United Kingdom’s renowned Tallis Scholars and director Peter Philips log their 35th BEMF appearance with “While Shepherds Watched,” a holiday program of Renaissance polyphony (Dec. 8, St. Paul Church, Cambridge). 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

BOSTON CAMERATA Yuletide is always a busy time for early music mavens Boston Camerata, and this year they offer two different holiday programs. In “A Medieval Christmas: Hodie Christus Natus Est,” a small ensemble weaves together songs, hymns, processionals, and ballads in Latin, Old French, Old Provençal, and Middle English (Dec. 8-10, Lexington, Newbury, and Boston). “Gloria! An Italian Christmas” zeroes in on Renaissance and early Baroque period Italy, with an ensemble including voices, brass, strings, and organ (Dec. 21, Cambridge). 617-262-2092, www.bostoncamerata.org

CASTLE OF OUR SKINS “As I heard when I was young” promises chamber music with “African roots and Pan-African ideals.” The program includes pieces by composers from South Africa, Uganda, and the United States, and celebrates the holiday season with Brian Raphael Nabors’s “Kwanzaa Suite” for tenor and string quartet. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Dec. 2, 3 p.m. Bethel A.M.E. Church, Jamaica Plain. www.castleskins.org

JEREMY DENK Just because it’s December doesn’t mean you only have to listen to (or play) holiday music — and thank goodness for that, because pianist Jeremy Denk is touring through town with a program that celebrates piano music by women across the centuries, from Cécile Chaminade and Boston’s own Amy Beach to modern-day active composers including Meredith Monk and Missy Mazzoli. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Dec. 9, NEC’s Jordan Hall; Dec. 10, Groton Hill Music Center. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

A FAR CRY A poignant chamber music program on one of the longest nights of the year. Mozart and Schubert’s final chamber works, both of them quintets, unite to meditate on the ways in which a person can leave behind a legacy. Curated by A Far Cry member Caitlin Lynch. Dec. 16, 4 p.m. St. John’s Church, Jamaica Plain. www.afarcry.org

NEW ENGLAND PHILHARMONIC December means it’s time for the New England Philharmonic’s annual family concert. This year’s program shines a spotlight on the two winners of the orchestra’s young artist competition — pianist Henry Tushman and violinist Sophie Long Sha Tung — before finishing up with the local premiere of Jordan Kuspa’s whimsical “Mystery of the Missing Music” and a post-concert instrument petting zoo. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Tsai Performance Center, Boston University. www.nephilharmonic.org

CHORAL ROUNDUP Pick a chorus, professional or amateur, and there’s a fighting chance it has a festive concert scheduled sometime in December. Here’s a handful of local options: The Seraphim Singers (Dec. 2-3); The Jameson Singers (Dec. 2-3); Skylark Vocal Ensemble (Dec. 6-8); Ensemble Altera (Dec. 9); Boston Choral Ensemble (Dec. 9); The Choir of Saint Paul’s, Harvard Square (Dec. 10 and 17); the Copley Singers (Dec. 10); Boston Gay Men’s Chorus (Dec. 10-17); Back Bay Chorale (Dec. 15-16); Zamir Chorale of Boston (Dec. 21). Or just ask your co-worker who sings, or look at the bulletin board at the local library and pick one. As a once and future choral singer, I can say that nothing feels better than singing to a full house. Various venues. www.seraphimsingers.org; www.jamesonsingers.org; www.skylarkensemble.org; www.ensemblealtera.com; www.bostonchoral.org; www.saintpaulschoirschool.us; www.copleysingers.org; www.bgmc.org; www.bbcboston.org; www.zamir.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.