10 pop concerts that are beginning to look a lot like Christmas

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE: THE BEST OF TSO AND MORE! Since 1996, this combo has turned Christmas lights into arena-rock fireworks with maximalist arrangements of holiday staples, classical tunes, and the occasional dramatically appropriate cut by the prog-metal architects Savatage. Nov. 24, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. 603-644-5000, snhuarena.com ; also Nov. 25, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., DCU Center, Worcester. 508-755-6800, dcucenter.com

CHRIS ISAAK: IT’S ALMOST CHRISTMAS TOUR Last year this honey-voiced crooner released “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas,” which features his sweetly canine-minded holiday original “Dogs Love Christmas Too” alongside classic rock ‘n’ roll takes on chestnuts like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Nov. 12, 7 p.m. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

Darlene Love brings her holiday show to The Cabot in Beverly Nov. 25. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/file 2021

LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH DARLENE LOVE It’s been six decades since “A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector,” the holiday album that included this Los Angeles-born soul belter’s still-enduring “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”; in recent years, her annual holiday tour has included her takes on festive offerings like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “White Christmas.” Nov. 25, 8 p.m. The Cabot, Beverly. 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

KENNY LATTIMORE: CHRISTMAS & LOVE The velvet-voiced R&B singer’s 2016 holiday album “A Kenny Lattimore Christmas” includes new spins on tracks from the vaults, like a groove-forward version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” as well as originals like the acapella “Home for the Holidays” and the sumptuous “Real Love This Christmas.” Dec. 4, 7 p.m. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

MIX 104.1 PRESENTS DECK THE HALL BALL STARRING JELLY ROLL Over the last 18 months, this Tennessee singer-songwriter’s twang-tinged meditations on life’s struggles have made waves on country, rock, and pop radio. With the breezy pop-country act Parmalee, the peppy synth-rockers The Band CAMINO, and the passion-filled troubadour Benson Boone. Dec. 9, 8 p.m. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

COME TOGETHER: CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES Cha-Chi Loprete, host of WUMB’s “Breakfast With the Beatles,” helms this Fab Four-centric celebration of the season. Dec. 10, noon. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

KISS 108 JINGLE BALL 2023 Soul confessionalist SZA has already headlined TD Garden twice this year with her immersive “SOS” tour, which spotlights her cathartic, hook-studded album of the same name; her leading iHeart’s annual holiday pop extravaganza shows just how firmly she’s planted herself at the top of the charts since that album’s release last December. With pop provocateur Sabrina Carpenter, modern MOR specialists OneRepublic, party-ready MC Flo Rida, drama-summoning singer-songwriter David Kushner, fantasia architect Melanie Martinez, K-hip-hop boy band NCT Dream, and genre-melding idol group (G)I-DLE. Dec. 10, 6 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, tdgarden.com

BIG FREEDIA’S CHRISTMAS IN CENTRAL CITY TOUR The New Orleans bounce pioneer, who’s released two Christmas EPs over the last few years, embarks on her first holiday tour, which she promises will be “a SLAY ride.” Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL! Next year, the Long Island vocal standard-bearer’s brightly hued soul-pop tune “All I Want For Christmas Is You” turns 30; somehow it feels decades older, thanks to it having become so entrenched in the American holiday songbook since its release. This show will include ‘tis-the-season cuts as well as selections from Carey’s chart-topper-stuffed catalog — and we should probably note that “All I Want” checks both those boxes. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, tdgarden.com

IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE ALASKA . . . A CHRISTMAS SHOW. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star leads a cheeky salute to the season. Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Big Night Live. bignight.com