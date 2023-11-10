Elves, Ebenezer, and Elvis: 10 musicals and shows to celebrate the season

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS A holiday edition of the popular musical that brings together Johnny Cash (Bill Scott Sheets), Jerry Lee Lewis (Garrett Forrestal), Carl Perkins (Kurt Jenkins), and Elvis Presley (Alex Swindle). According to press materials, the legendary foursome “reflect on Christmases past, present, and future,” with performances of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” among others. Written by Colin Escott and directed by Scott Weinstein. Nov. 24-26. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL A musical stage adaptation of the classic 1964 stop-motion animated TV special about the young misfit reindeer whose “beak blinks like a blinking beacon,” in the vivid if insensitive words of his father, Donner. But when the chips are down, Rudolph’s schnozz helps save Christmas. Also featuring Clarice, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage, with a script by Robert Penola. Nov. 24-26. At the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. 866-348-9738, www.bochcenter.org

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL Ebenezer Scrooge is not the only curmudgeon who undergoes a Yuletide conversion. There is also the green grouch known as the Grinch. He is determined to steal Christmas from the Whos, right up to the point that his heart is melted — or, rather, enlarged. Featuring the songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” Featuring Anthony Cataldo as the Grinch, Vittoria DeVito as Cindy Lou Who, Bob Lauder as Old Max, and Alberto Luis Blanco as Young Max. Nov. 28-Dec. 3. Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence. 401-421-2787, www.ppacri.org

THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW Ryan Landry’s uproarious holiday mash-ups are a seasonal tradition around here. His latest involves the adventures of a pair of elves named Brad Keebler and Janet Winky, who formerly worked for Santa Claus. After their sled breaks down, they have eye-opening encounters with Dr. Hermione P. Grinchley, a mad scientist played by Landry himself; Grinchley’s servants, Fuschia and Gift Wrap; Rudy the Red; Rocky the Ready; and Santa himself. The villain of “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show” is none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene. Narrated by puppet versions of “Boston Public Radio” hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Directed by Kiki Samko. Nov. 30-Dec. 23. Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Club. 800-838-3006, https://rockymenorah.brownpapertickets.com

"Black Nativity" returns to the Emerson Paramount Center Dec. 1-17. Idly Galette

BLACK NATIVITY This annual retelling of the Christmas story via Langston Hughes’s “gospel song-play” is invariably one of the high points of the year. Directed by Voncille Ross, “Black Nativity” features gospel music performed by adults and children and African drumming to herald the birth of Baby Jesus to the Dancing Mary. The narrators are the people of Bethlehem. Among the lead soloists at this year’s production are the Hon. Milton Wright, Mildred Walker, Vivian Cooley-Collier, Dwayne Burgess, Ashley Villard, Germaine Tullock, Darrius Ware, Buddy Hughes, Victoria Dandridge, Serenity Bullock, and Sara-Elise Williams. Solo dancers include Desiree Springer, Joe Gonzalez, Kaleisha Chance, and Tennyson Palmer. The orchestra will be led by the Rev. Stephen Hunter Sr. Dec. 1-17. Production by National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, emersontheatres.org/Online/article/BNativity

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Not that she really needed to prove her versatility, but Karen MacDonald is again taking on the challenge of playing both Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge in this Lowell-centric version of the classic tale. Adapted and directed by Courtney Sale, the executive artistic director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre, it reflects Dickens’s 1842 tour of Lowell’s textile mills during his visit to America. Some scholars believe that elements of “A Christmas Carol” were inspired by the writing in a monthly literary journal published by the female textile workers, or “mill girls,” whom Dickens saw during his visit. Dec. 2-24. Merrimack Repertory Theatre. At Nancy L. Donahue Stage, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 A musical inspired by episodes during the first year of World War I, when German and Allied troops emerged from their trenches and shared a Christmas celebration, complete with the singing of carols, exchanges of gifts like cigarettes and plum puddings, and an impromptu game of soccer. Written by Peter Rothstein, with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Original direction and choreography by Ilyse Robbins, remounted by Arthur Gomez. Dec. 8-23. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, greaterbostonstage.org

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A MUSICAL GHOST STORY According to North Shore Music Theatre, more than one million people have seen this annual production since it premiered in 1989. David Coffee once again portrays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in Jon Kimbell’s adaptation of the Dickens story about a man’s transformation over the course of one magical, revelation-filled night. Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill, “A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story” features traditional holiday songs like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” and “Here We Come A-Wassailing.” Dec.7-23. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

HANUKKATS In this musical, interactive puppet show by Talking Hands Theatre, Ziva the cat travels through time to the period of the first Hanukkah, seeking to recover the missing letters on her dreidel. Audience members can sing, dance, and act out parts of the story as Judah Meowcabee, Oliver the olive oil maker, and other characters help Ziva figure out the connection between the dreidel letters, the Hanukkah story, and the way the game of dreidel is played. Dec. 9-17. Puppet Showplace Theater, Brookline. www.puppetshowplace.org

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY After taking a year off from the role, Gamm Theatre artistic director Tony Estrella again plays George Bailey in a stage version of a 1940s-style radio broadcast, adapted from Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film. With the assistance of an angel named Clarence, George learns on Christmas Eve that the town of Bedford Falls — and indeed the world — would have been a much worse place had he never lived. Featuring live sound effects and a cast that includes Fred Sullivan Jr., portraying both the angelic Clarence and the villainous Mr. Potter, and Lynsey Ford as Mary Bailey, George’s wife. Dec. 9-24. Gamm Theatre, Warwick, R.I. 401-723-4266, www.gammtheatre.org

DON AUCOIN

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.